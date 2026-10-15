Impact Of El Nino Very Severe, To Reach Peak By February: Telangana Chief Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Thursday the impact of El Nino is currently 'very severe' and is expected to reach its peak by February 2027.

He noted that the monsoon has been significantly affected due to El Nino, and temperatures have risen by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Talking to media persons after a visit to the Singur Dam, he stated that the government is taking measures to address the current situation.

He revealed that the issue will be discussed extensively during the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Chief Secretary explained that this visit was conducted to assess the outlook for drinking water availability and the status of standing crops.

He urged all departments to work in coordination to protect the standing crops over the next 15-20 days.

Jaju noted that due to a significant decline in groundwater levels, water may not be available even when electricity is supplied; therefore, he has issued directives to prioritise drinking water needs.

He added that nodal officers are being deployed to every district. Under the supervision of the District Collector, officials from the electricity and agriculture departments will remain accessible to farmers on the ground to prepare appropriate plans for the challenges ahead.

The Chief Secretary began a field visit in Sangareddy district to assess changes in weather patterns caused by the El Nino, and their impact on water availability in the state.

As part of this visit, he inspected water levels at the Singur and Manjira reservoirs. He also held a review meeting with senior officials regarding the implementation of the government's contingency plans, designed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Hyderabad, as well as the districts of Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Medak.

Given the declining water storage in the Singur and Manjira reservoirs, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure the efficient use of available water resources and strictly implement proactive measures to meet future drinking water requirements.

He emphasised the need for careful water management -- especially as groundwater levels are falling -- and instructed officials to assess water availability for the next 15 days and take appropriate operational steps accordingly.

He directed the relevant departments to closely monitor the impact of these climatic changes on crops.

Emphasising that the next 15-20 days are a highly critical period for standing crops, he urged farmers to remain vigilant, and also instructed the Agriculture Department officials to provide necessary guidance to farmers on the ground.

The Chief Secretary stated that instructions have been issued to the Electricity Department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for agricultural needs. He advised the Agriculture, Electricity, and Irrigation Departments to work in coordination, taking into account the current weather conditions and water availability.

He further directed officials to personally assess the ground-level situation, engage with farmers and local residents to understand their needs, and raise awareness among the public regarding the proactive measures being taken by the government.