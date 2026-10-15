PM Modi Meets Rajasthan CM Sharma In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting lasted around 20 minutes and was described as a courtesy call.

Chief Minister Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister on completing 25 years of public service.

During his visit to the national Capital, Sharma is also scheduled to meet Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Education, Pralhad Joshi at 4:00 p.m. The meeting is expected to focus on key development-related issues concerning Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the meeting has drawn attention amid recent local body election results and preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan.

The meeting comes at a time when several political issues are being debated in Rajasthan and at the national level. However, details of the discussions between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have not been officially disclosed.

A day before the meeting, the Rajasthan Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sharma, passed a resolution to honour Prime Minister Modi for completing 25 years in public office and his contribution to nation-building.

The Chief Minister said that October 7 marked a historic milestone in the Prime Minister's journey of public service as head of a government.

According to Chief Minister Sharma, Prime Minister Modi's political journey has been guided by a commitment to good governance, development and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat (Developed India)'.

He also highlighted the electoral mandates Narendra Modi received, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently through three consecutive terms as Prime Minister.

Further, Rajasthan is preparing for the next phase of local governance elections, with Panchayati Raj polls on the horizon following the recent Urban Local Body elections.

Although the meeting has prompted speculation about its political significance, no official details have emerged linking the discussions to any specific electoral or political decision.

The meeting between PM Modi and CM Sharma comes as the state government continues to focus on its development agenda and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges.