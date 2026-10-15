MP Cabinet Approves Jabalpur-Bhopal-Indore Industrial Corridor

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government has decided to develop Jabalpur-Bhopal-Indore Industrial Corridor, which is set to provide a major industrial boost to the entire Mahakaushal region.

Stretching from Jabalpur through Bhopal to Indore -- the state's commercial capital -- the corridor aims to accelerate industrial growth and business activities across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed after the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

To implement this ambitious project, a new company has been formed under the Industries Department.

The entity will function as an 'Economic Corridor' and will be wholly owned by the state government. A fund of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

The Chief Minister will personally chair the Governing Council to ensure swift decision-making and effective coordination among all relevant departments.

The project will also draw on the experience and expertise of other state-owned companies to expedite development efforts.

The region spanning from Jabalpur and Narsinghpur to Raisen holds immense potential for industrial development. It offers a favourable environment for the growth of sectors such as tourism, mining, agriculture and heavy industry. The area is already well supported by essential infrastructure, including road networks, power, water supply and aviation connectivity -- key requirements for establishing and operating industries.

The development of the corridor will enable investing industries to leverage these facilities, thereby expanding economic activity across the region.

Officials emphasised that the project extends well beyond mere road construction. It is a comprehensive plan for the industrial and economic development of the entire region.

In the first phase, 3,000 to 10,000 acres of land will be developed. The corridor is expected to be highly significant in terms of investment and employment generation.

It is projected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore by March 2028. This is anticipated to create direct employment for approximately one lakh people and indirect employment for another two lakh individuals, generating opportunities for a total of 3,00,000 people, the chief minister said.

Over the next three years, the potential exists for investments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore and the creation of employment opportunities for more than 6,00,000 people. The corridor is expected to pave the way for industrial development, investment promotion and job creation across various regions of the state, particularly in the Mahakaushal region.