MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 15, 2026 – Global Village welcomed guests yesterday for the much-anticipated opening of Season 31, bringing back the excitement, familiar favourites and littletraditions that make every visit special. Some headed straight for their go-to dining spots, eagerto catch this season's viral food trend; others wandered the pavilions in search of unique findsthey look forward to every season and thrill seekers made their way to their beloved attractions,kicking things off with a rush of adrenaline. With the return of a destination many had waitedmonths to revisit, opening day brimmed with the buzz of new discoveries, the comfort of familiarexperiences and the heartwarming feeling that Global Village is back. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The official opening came to life with a vibrant marching Parade of the World showcasingdifferent cultures, followed by an iconic burst of confetti, streamers and special effects.Performers filled the destination with colour, energy and excitement, as the season's first-everguests gathered to cheer and take in the joyful spectacle, setting the tone for a memorableseason ahead.

In a first for Global Village's opening day ceremony, guests were surprised with a special choirperformance who performed 'We Stand With You', a song celebrating the UAE, alongsideGlobal Village's official song, 'Together'. The moving performance brought a heartfelt moment tothe celebrations, capturing the spirit of unity, belonging and shared pride at the heart of GlobalVillage.

Families and friends enjoyed a lively line-up of entertainment across the destination, withcaptivating performances on the Main Stage, fun-filled shows for young guests at the Kids'Theatre, and the all-new stunt show, Fast Live 2: The Police Strike Back. Guests also enjoyedvibrant cultural showcases across the pavilions, roaming street entertainment throughout thepark, and the iconic laser show at Dragon Lake.

As all eyes turned skyward, a breathtaking display of 600 drones illuminated the night with aspectacular display to mark the opening of Season 31. From shopping and dining toentertainment and findings, the show highlighted the moments that make every visit unique.

Season 31 is now officially underway, inviting guests of all ages to visit, reconnect and createnew memories throughout the season. With much-loved offerings to return to and newadventures waiting to be explored, Global Village welcomes guests to make the season theirown, sharing in the flavours, cultures and moments of connection that bring people back timeand again.

About Global Village:Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping,and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain adeep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and culturalhub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 31 offers a spectacular experience hosting 29 pavilionsrepresenting over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. Thepark is home to 400 world-class performers featuring in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range ofevents, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. Itdevelops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations,creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The portfolio includes DubaiParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, thelargest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND®Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World,the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's mostsurprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM andResorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of MarriottInternational, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at DubaiParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience.

Owned and operated byDubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditionedtents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena,one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutiquewaterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinemaexperience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; TheGreen Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park,Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, andentertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in theworld, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters aboveground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region;MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home