Brazilian Ex-Paratrooper Records Moment Russian Strike Hits Apartment In Ukraine, Group Escapes Unhurt

A former Brazilian military paratrooper named Lucas Candido recorded the exact moment a Russian strike hit near his apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Candido was with four other Brazilians, including Thiago and Gabriel, at the time of the incident. The group was staying in an apartment building in Kharkiv.

Candido began recording a video after air raid sirens sounded across the city. The footage captured a powerful blast near the property that partially destroyed their apartment.

Despite the severe damage to the building, all five Brazilians survived without injuries. They later relocated to a safer area.

⚠️ Homem grava o momento exato em que um míssel russo atinge o prédio onde ele está hospedado! Kharkiv, Ucrânia twitter/zrzj00IE75

- MrMitz (@Mr_MitzX) October 13, 2026

The video has drawn attention online, highlighting the dangers faced by foreign nationals working alongside Ukrainian forces.

The identities of the other Brazilians have not been fully disclosed.

The incident is part of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Further details are awaited.