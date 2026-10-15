Sudan Army Seizes Bir Kelekel in West Darfur Offensive
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army has captured the Bir Kelekel area in West Darfur state after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese official said Wednesday.
West Darfur Gov. Bahr al-Din Adam Karama said in a statement that the army and allied forces made “significant progress” in Bir Kelekel, in the eastern part of the Jebel Moon district.
Karama called the takeover an important development for the Sudanese state, citing the area’s strategic value because of its proximity to Jebel Moon. He said operations on the West Darfur axis were continuing according to plan, aimed at restoring security and preserving Sudan’s unity and sovereignty.
Army personnel also posted videos on social media announcing that their forces had taken control of the area.
Second gain in weeks
The Joint Force, a coalition of armed groups allied with the army, announced on Oct. 5 that it and the army had seized Bir Saliba in West Darfur after fighting with the RSF.
Control of Sudan’s territory
Sudan has 18 states. The RSF holds all five states in the western Darfur region, apart from parts of North and West Darfur that remain under army control. The army controls most of the other 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
A war now in its fourth year
The army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, triggered by disagreements over integrating the two forces. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million.
West Darfur Gov. Bahr al-Din Adam Karama said in a statement that the army and allied forces made “significant progress” in Bir Kelekel, in the eastern part of the Jebel Moon district.
Karama called the takeover an important development for the Sudanese state, citing the area’s strategic value because of its proximity to Jebel Moon. He said operations on the West Darfur axis were continuing according to plan, aimed at restoring security and preserving Sudan’s unity and sovereignty.
Army personnel also posted videos on social media announcing that their forces had taken control of the area.
Second gain in weeks
The Joint Force, a coalition of armed groups allied with the army, announced on Oct. 5 that it and the army had seized Bir Saliba in West Darfur after fighting with the RSF.
Control of Sudan’s territory
Sudan has 18 states. The RSF holds all five states in the western Darfur region, apart from parts of North and West Darfur that remain under army control. The army controls most of the other 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
A war now in its fourth year
The army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, triggered by disagreements over integrating the two forces. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million.
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