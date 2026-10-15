Mexico Gives Tech Platforms 1 Month to Shield Kids Online
(MENAFN) President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a decree Wednesday ordering digital platforms to shield minors from harmful online content, and she warned that companies failing to deliver could face legal sanctions.
Speaking at a news conference, she said the decree would be backed by legislation with penalties if platforms stall. “If no progress is made, it would become a law,” Sheinbaum said.
Platforms have agreed to the measures, she said, and asked for one month to prepare their systems for implementation.
Presidential legal adviser Maria Luisa Alcalde Lujan said she met with representatives of Meta, TikTok, Google, Microsoft and other digital platforms to review the decree. She pointed to their stated readiness to comply.
What the decree demands
Ban on harmful exposure: Platforms may not expose minors to content promoting sexual violence, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, bullying or other harmful material.
Immediate takedowns: Companies must promptly identify and remove accounts and content that promote or generate violent behavior.
Age safeguards: Platforms must classify content by age group and verify users’ ages.
Emergency reporting: Authorities must be alerted to content that threatens life, and a 24-hour contact point will support investigations.
The Ministry of Public Education and the Ministry of Health will provide access to the Linea de la Vida, or Lifeline, hotline for psychological support. Authorities will also issue a guide on emotional awareness.
The decree follows a meeting between government officials and major technology companies. Details on how it will be enforced were not provided.
Speaking at a news conference, she said the decree would be backed by legislation with penalties if platforms stall. “If no progress is made, it would become a law,” Sheinbaum said.
Platforms have agreed to the measures, she said, and asked for one month to prepare their systems for implementation.
Presidential legal adviser Maria Luisa Alcalde Lujan said she met with representatives of Meta, TikTok, Google, Microsoft and other digital platforms to review the decree. She pointed to their stated readiness to comply.
What the decree demands
Ban on harmful exposure: Platforms may not expose minors to content promoting sexual violence, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, bullying or other harmful material.
Immediate takedowns: Companies must promptly identify and remove accounts and content that promote or generate violent behavior.
Age safeguards: Platforms must classify content by age group and verify users’ ages.
Emergency reporting: Authorities must be alerted to content that threatens life, and a 24-hour contact point will support investigations.
The Ministry of Public Education and the Ministry of Health will provide access to the Linea de la Vida, or Lifeline, hotline for psychological support. Authorities will also issue a guide on emotional awareness.
The decree follows a meeting between government officials and major technology companies. Details on how it will be enforced were not provided.
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