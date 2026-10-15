Nigeria Wins UN Human Rights Council Seat With 172 of 181 Votes
(MENAFN) Nigeria has won a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting in January, the government announced Wednesday.
The West African nation was one of 15 countries chosen for the 47-member body for 2027–2029 in a vote held Tuesday in New York. It collected 172 of 181 votes, finishing third among the four African states elected. Zambia led the group with 177 votes, followed by Ghana with 173 and Burundi with 160, according to the results.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked UN member states for backing the candidacy and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to international cooperation, dialogue and the promotion of human rights.
“Nigeria’s election reflects international confidence in its commitment to advancing human rights and improving human rights conditions across the world,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi said in part.
The government said Nigeria is looking forward to working with fellow council members to reinforce global efforts to protect fundamental freedoms and uphold human dignity and justice.
Based in Geneva, the Human Rights Council is the UN body charged with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide. It examines alleged violations, issues recommendations to member states and runs the Universal Periodic Review, a process that assesses the human rights records of every UN member.
The General Assembly elects the council’s 47 members, with seats distributed among regional groups. Members serve three-year terms and are expected to maintain high standards in promoting and protecting human rights.
Nigeria’s term runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2029.
The West African nation was one of 15 countries chosen for the 47-member body for 2027–2029 in a vote held Tuesday in New York. It collected 172 of 181 votes, finishing third among the four African states elected. Zambia led the group with 177 votes, followed by Ghana with 173 and Burundi with 160, according to the results.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked UN member states for backing the candidacy and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to international cooperation, dialogue and the promotion of human rights.
“Nigeria’s election reflects international confidence in its commitment to advancing human rights and improving human rights conditions across the world,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi said in part.
The government said Nigeria is looking forward to working with fellow council members to reinforce global efforts to protect fundamental freedoms and uphold human dignity and justice.
Based in Geneva, the Human Rights Council is the UN body charged with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide. It examines alleged violations, issues recommendations to member states and runs the Universal Periodic Review, a process that assesses the human rights records of every UN member.
The General Assembly elects the council’s 47 members, with seats distributed among regional groups. Members serve three-year terms and are expected to maintain high standards in promoting and protecting human rights.
Nigeria’s term runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2029.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment