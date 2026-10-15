PPRO partners with Damisa for stablecoin-powered treasury and cross-border settlement

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) LONDON, 15th October 2026.

Damisa, the regulated stablecoin-native settlement platform for cross-border business payments, today announced that PPRO, the local payments platform behind global payment service providers and merchants, has partnered with Damisa. What began as a focused deployment in the Latin American region is now scaling with PPRO’s global expansion.

Through the partnership, PPRO taps into Damisa's onramp and off-ramp network to move money. Damisa converts the funds into regulated stablecoins and moves them across borders the same day. The model replaces multi-bank correspondent chains with a single regulated rail, reducing the capital that has to be prefunded in each market and giving PPRO full visibility of every payment.

STARTING IN LATIN AMERICA

Latin America was the natural starting point. It is one of the fastest-growing regions for local payments, and one of the hardest for moving money out efficiently. By leveraging stablecoin rails, Damisa gives PPRO a faster and more predictable route to move its funds across Latin American markets.

Following the initial rollout, the partnership is now being extended to additional markets as PPRO grows its global footprint, with Damisa supporting collection, cross-border movement and local-currency settlement.

WHAT THEY SAID

“PPRO is one of the most respected names in local payments, having built their business on getting the local details right. We are proud to be the rail that makes their cross-border money movements faster and more efficient. Latin America was the proving ground: collect locally, move on stablecoin rails, settle in PPRO’s currency of choice the same day.”

Jordan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder, Damisa

“As we expand our platform globally, we continue to need fast and reliable ways to move funds across borders. Damisa gives us a regulated, stablecoin-powered solution that lets us settle in our currency of choice. The results in Latin America made the case for expanding it further.”

Almir Majcic, VP Treasury, PPRO

WHY STABLECOIN SETTLEMENT, AND WHY NOW?

Correspondent banking has been retreating from many of the corridors where cross-border demand is growing fastest, while regulation of stablecoins has matured through frameworks such as MiCA in the European Union and the GENIUS Act in the United States. Together, those shifts have made regulated stablecoin rails a credible settlement layer for institutional payment flows, not just for crypto-native businesses.

Damisa was built for that moment. It operates as a regulated, multi-jurisdiction platform, holding an Australian Financial Services License with AUSTRAC digital currency exchange and remittance registration, registration as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC in Canada, and a VASP registration in Poland, with Malta CASP and Payment Institution authorisation in progress. Sanctions, AML and transaction screening run on every payment. Damisa settled more than $70 million in the first half of 2026 across more than 90 countries and 70 currencies.

ABOUT DAMISA

Damisa is a regulated, stablecoin-native settlement platform for cross-border business payments. It helps payment service providers, FX houses and global trading businesses collect, move and settle funds on regulated stablecoin rails, with local-currency payout across Africa, Latin America and Asia and coverage of more than 90 countries and 70 currencies. Headquartered in London, Damisa operates regulated entities in Australia, Canada and soon to be Europe with further authorizations in progress. Learn more at damisa.co.

ABOUT PPRO

PPRO is a leading local payments platform that helps payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants grow their businesses by letting their customers pay local. With a single connection, PPRO activates, accepts, and manages local payments, giving businesses access to consumers in some of the world’s largest ecommerce markets. Trusted for its expertise, technology, and support by world-leading brands such as Citi, PayPal, and Stripe, PPRO allows businesses to build once and connect to a global network of local payment options. PPRO helps businesses navigate the complexities of international ecommerce, enhance their customer experience, and streamline access to local payments.

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