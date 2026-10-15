Bochum Fire Kills 3 Indian Nationals; Resident, 41, Arrested
(MENAFN) German police have named the three Indian nationals who died in a fire early Tuesday at a multi-family apartment building in Bochum, and have provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident of the same building.
In a statement issued Wednesday, authorities said the dead were two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man. All three were Indian nationals.
Investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause. Police and prosecutors reached that conclusion after extensive inquiries that included a fire expert, according to the statement. Those findings pointed suspicion toward the 41-year-old resident, who was provisionally arrested and has already been questioned by detectives from the homicide commission.
The Bochum prosecutor’s office is leading the continuing investigation, with the homicide commission carrying out the work.
Police had already been summoned to the building on Sunday, the day before the blaze, over a dispute, a German public broadcaster reported. The broadcaster said officers had also responded to repeated incidents at the house before that. Police said their findings showed no link between those earlier call-outs and the fire.
In a statement issued Wednesday, authorities said the dead were two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man. All three were Indian nationals.
Investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause. Police and prosecutors reached that conclusion after extensive inquiries that included a fire expert, according to the statement. Those findings pointed suspicion toward the 41-year-old resident, who was provisionally arrested and has already been questioned by detectives from the homicide commission.
The Bochum prosecutor’s office is leading the continuing investigation, with the homicide commission carrying out the work.
Police had already been summoned to the building on Sunday, the day before the blaze, over a dispute, a German public broadcaster reported. The broadcaster said officers had also responded to repeated incidents at the house before that. Police said their findings showed no link between those earlier call-outs and the fire.
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