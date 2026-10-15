New ASSAf study highlights the impact of publication costs on African researchers
(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has released a new study examining the experiences of researchers across Africa with Open Access scholarly publishing and Article Processing Charges (APCs).
The study was commissioned against growing concerns about the rising costs of APC-based Open Access publishing and their potential impact on equitable participation by African researchers. Based on a survey of 761 researchers, the study explores publishing practices, experiences with APCs and awareness of alternative Open Access models.
The findings show that Open Access publishing is widely used, with 87% of respondents reporting that they had published in Open Access journals. However, 62.9% identified rising APCs as a major challenge, highlighting growing concerns about the financial barriers associated with publishing.
The study found that publication costs can influence researchers' publishing and collaboration choices. Some respondents reported using personal funds to pay APCs or collaborating with co-authors who were able to cover publication costs. While Open Access aims to make research freely accessible, the findings raise important questions about whether APC-based models may shift financial barriers from readers to researchers.
The study also explores Diamond Open Access, a model that makes research freely available without charging authors publication fees. The report highlights the potential of Diamond Open Access to support more equitable scholarly publishing in Africa, while noting challenges relating to its visibility, sustainability, infrastructure and recognition.
The report recommends greater support for equitable and sustainable Open Access publishing, including improved visibility of Diamond Open Access journals, stronger publishing infrastructure and funding models, and research evaluation systems that appropriately recognise high-quality research published through Diamond Open Access.
The study contributes to ongoing discussions on the future of scholarly communication in Africa and the need for publishing systems that enable broader and more equitable participation in the production and dissemination of knowledge.
The study was commissioned against growing concerns about the rising costs of APC-based Open Access publishing and their potential impact on equitable participation by African researchers. Based on a survey of 761 researchers, the study explores publishing practices, experiences with APCs and awareness of alternative Open Access models.
The findings show that Open Access publishing is widely used, with 87% of respondents reporting that they had published in Open Access journals. However, 62.9% identified rising APCs as a major challenge, highlighting growing concerns about the financial barriers associated with publishing.
The study found that publication costs can influence researchers' publishing and collaboration choices. Some respondents reported using personal funds to pay APCs or collaborating with co-authors who were able to cover publication costs. While Open Access aims to make research freely accessible, the findings raise important questions about whether APC-based models may shift financial barriers from readers to researchers.
The study also explores Diamond Open Access, a model that makes research freely available without charging authors publication fees. The report highlights the potential of Diamond Open Access to support more equitable scholarly publishing in Africa, while noting challenges relating to its visibility, sustainability, infrastructure and recognition.
The report recommends greater support for equitable and sustainable Open Access publishing, including improved visibility of Diamond Open Access journals, stronger publishing infrastructure and funding models, and research evaluation systems that appropriately recognise high-quality research published through Diamond Open Access.
The study contributes to ongoing discussions on the future of scholarly communication in Africa and the need for publishing systems that enable broader and more equitable participation in the production and dissemination of knowledge.
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