Azerbaijan Technical University Develops LLM Hallucination Detector
According to Alakbarli, the proliferation of large language models and chatbots has brought about the issue of "hallucinations", instances where artificial intelligence (AI) generates inaccurate or erroneous information. This raises concerns regarding the reliability of such systems, particularly when applied within the defense industry.
"We have concluded that without proper management of large language models, we cannot place our trust in AI," he noted.
To investigate this issue, researchers are analyzing how large language models respond to queries, which includes measuring temperature changes in GPUs while questions are being processed.
Alakbarli explained that, much like humans who require more time to think when addressing complex issues, the researchers are exploring whether similar patterns exist in the operation of large language models, and whether these patterns can be used to identify potential hallucinations.
He said that the study employs five theoretical approaches to evaluate model performance, including metrics based on Fisher information, Kullback-Leibler divergence, and methods derived from information geometry.
Alakbarli added that the research also accounts for response generation time, the number of tokens used, and various performance indicators related to the GPUs.
He emphasized that an increase in the graphics processor's temperature can be attributed not only to the specifics of request processing but also to other computational factors, including an increased workload. Therefore, this metric is considered in conjunction with other data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment