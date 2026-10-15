Israel's President Praises Azerbaijan's Achievements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has achieved significant successes, President of Israel Isaac Herzog said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become the main pillar of stability, incredible economic growth and strengthening of relations in the region.

"This summit, which we are participating in, proves that Azerbaijan is indeed an admirable country in establishing effective regional partnership and reliable measures. In a period of increased tension, Azerbaijan has always kept CICA in the center of attention and supported the common welfare through the expansion of dialogue and partnership," he also said.

Herzog emphasized that direct dialogues and contacts are important.

"Because in the 21st century world where we interact with each other, isolation is an illusion. Climate change, hunger, disease and other transnational challenges still cross political borders. No country in the world can develop alone in isolation," he added.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.

The Baku Declaration is expected to serve as the summit's main political document. It is set to endorse Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship and welcome initiatives and activities undertaken over the past two years in various areas. The document is also expected to outline measures to strengthen the international order and address risks in the military-political, economic, environmental, and other spheres.

The Baku Declaration will place particular emphasis on promoting tolerance and intercultural dialogue, advancing the use of science, education, and innovation to support security and well-being, and addressing the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the Baku Declaration, the summit is expected to adopt a separate statement on occupational safety and health.