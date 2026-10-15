Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 EV Adoption, Smart Grids, And Renewable Energy Propel Market Beyond USD 7.51 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV growth, renewable integration and industrial modernization drive demand; electrical steel and transformers lead, while Germany sets the pace in efficiency-focused innovation.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Forecast to Exceed USD 7.51 Billion by 2031

Europe's soft magnetic materials market is expected to reach more than USD 7.51 Billion by 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by industrial modernization, electric mobility, renewable energy integration, smart grid investment, and strict regional requirements for energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Over the past 10-20 years, the European market has progressed from conventional materials used in transformers, electric motors, and industrial automation systems to application-specific, high-performance solutions. Advances in grain-oriented electrical steel, soft magnetic composites, amorphous metals, nanocrystalline alloys, and high-saturation ferrites have reduced energy losses while supporting smaller and more efficient components. These improvements are increasingly important in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, high-frequency electronics, and automated industrial equipment.

Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom benefit from established industrial sectors, advanced electrical infrastructure, and significant investment in next-generation technologies. Western Europe leads the adoption of premium materials for electric mobility, smart grids, and energy-efficient manufacturing, while Eastern European markets are expanding through cost-effective production and industrial integration. Across the region, manufacturers must balance performance, regulatory compliance, scalability, and pricing amid inflation and rising production costs.

Key Market Drivers



Energy efficiency: EU regulations, sustainability initiatives, and corporate energy reduction targets are increasing demand for materials with low core losses. Advanced soft magnetic materials are essential to improving the performance of transformers, motors, renewable energy equipment, and power electronics.

Industrial modernization: Investment in automation, smart factories, upgraded power grids, and advanced machinery is supporting demand for reliable magnetic components. Automotive, electronics, energy, and heavy industry companies are adopting materials that deliver greater efficiency, thermal stability, and operational reliability.

Electric mobility: Growth in electric and hybrid vehicle production is accelerating the use of soft magnetic materials in motors, inverters, charging systems, and power electronics. Government incentives, emissions regulations, and consumer adoption continue to strengthen this opportunity. Renewable energy integration: Wind and solar projects require efficient transformers, converters, inductors, and motors. Materials capable of reducing energy loss and operating under demanding thermal conditions are gaining importance throughout Europe's evolving power infrastructure.

Market Challenges

High manufacturing costs remain a significant barrier, particularly for amorphous metals and nanocrystalline alloys that require specialized equipment and complex production processes. These costs can limit adoption among smaller businesses and price-sensitive industries. Manufacturers must also address demanding EU standards covering efficiency, reliability, material performance, and environmental compliance. Meeting these requirements requires sustained R&D investment and can increase development time and commercialization costs.

Leading Material, Application, and End-User Segments

Electrical steel is expected to retain the largest share of the Europe soft magnetic materials market because it combines magnetic performance, reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency. Grain-oriented electrical steel is widely used in transformers, while non-grain-oriented products support electric motors and other rotating equipment. An established supply base and continuous improvements in lamination and thermal performance reinforce its position.

Transformers represent the leading application segment due to their essential role in electricity transmission, distribution networks, renewable energy integration, and industrial operations. Europe's grid modernization programs require transformers that can manage fluctuating loads while minimizing core losses. Their high material consumption and stringent performance requirements generate consistent demand for electrical steel and other advanced magnetic materials.

Automotive is the fastest-growing end-user segment, led by rising production of electric and hybrid vehicles. Compared with conventional vehicles, EV and HEV platforms require more soft magnetic materials for propulsion motors, inverters, converters, and associated power systems. The industry's focus on driving range, compact component design, lightweight construction, and thermal management is encouraging further material innovation.

Germany Maintains Regional Leadership

Germany leads the European market through its advanced automotive industry, electrical engineering expertise, renewable energy investment, and extensive manufacturing capacity. Strong collaboration among industrial companies, universities, and research institutes supports innovation in electrical steel, amorphous cores, and nanocrystalline composites. The country's established supply chains and strict efficiency standards also enable large-scale adoption across electric vehicles, high-speed motors, smart grids, industrial machinery, and renewable energy converters.

Report Scope



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Market Segmentation



By Material Type: Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel), Soft Ferrites, Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys, and Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder)

By Application: Electric Motors, Transformers, Inductors & Chokes, and Others (Alternators, Sensors) By End-User Industry: Automotive (EV/HEV), Electrical & Electronics, Energy & Power, and Others (Healthcare, Aerospace)

The report evaluates market value and forecasts, segment performance, major drivers and challenges, on-going trends, competitive profiles, and strategic recommendations. Continued investment in efficient materials, adaptable product design, and sustainable manufacturing is expected to strengthen Europe's soft magnetic materials market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry

6.6. Country-level Market Outlooks

6.6.1. Germany

6.6.2. United Kingdom (UK)

6.6.3. France

6.6.4. Italy

6.6.5. Spain

6.6.6. Russia

6.6.7. Analysis for Each Country

6.6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

6.6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.6.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Proterial, Ltd.

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Arnold Magnetic Technologies

7.4.3. VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.4. TDK Corporation

7.4.5. Daido Steel Co. Ltd

7.4.6. GKN Powder Metallurgy

7.4.7. ATI Inc.

7.4.8. Nippon Steel Corporation

7.4.9. Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd

7.4.10. JFE Holdings, Inc.

7.4.11. POCO Holding Co., Ltd.

7.4.12. YAGEO Corporation

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [9]

List of Tables [26]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Proterial, Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

TDK Corporation

Daido Steel Co. Ltd

GKN Powder Metallurgy

ATI Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd

JFE Holdings, Inc.

POCO Holding Co., Ltd. YAGEO Corporation

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