Ice Hockey Equipment Market Report: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Online Retail And Arena Expansion Fuel 3.64% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as participation, arena expansion and hockey robots drive demand, while protective wear, offline retail and individual buyers dominate key segments.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ice Hockey Equipment Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice hockey equipment market reached USD 1.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 2.1 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.64% during 2026-2034. Rising participation in recreational sports, continued investment in ice hockey infrastructure, and growing consumer interest in winter sports are supporting market development worldwide.

Demand for protective wear, sticks, skates, and related accessories is increasing as more individuals participate in organized leagues, training programs, and fitness activities. Growing awareness of the physical and mental health benefits associated with ice hockey, including improved balance, focus, endurance, weight management, and muscular strength, is further encouraging participation. The expansion of ice hockey clubs, associations, institutions, and professional training facilities is also contributing to higher equipment sales.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Trends

Technological innovation is playing an increasingly important role in the global ice hockey equipment market. Ice hockey clubs and training centers are adopting ice hockey robots and advanced practice systems to help players improve speed, consistency, accuracy, and endurance during warm-up and competitive training sessions. Product manufacturers are also focusing on materials, performance, comfort, durability, and customization to address the requirements of amateur and professional players.

The growing availability of ice hockey equipment through online and offline retail channels is strengthening market access. Online retail stores offer extensive product selections, convenient purchasing options, secure payment methods, and broader geographic reach. Meanwhile, offline retail stores continue to benefit from customer demand for product fitting, expert guidance, and in-person evaluation, particularly for protective wear and skates. The continued expansion of the e-commerce sector is expected to complement established sporting goods retailers and specialist outlets.

Government initiatives designed to promote ice hockey as a professional winter sport are also creating favorable market conditions. Investments in sports infrastructure, public skating facilities, ice hockey arenas, community programs, and youth participation initiatives are expected to support long-term demand. These developments are helping broaden the sport's participant base while creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers, distributors, clubs, and training institutions.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report analyzes the global ice hockey equipment market by product type, distribution channel, and end user, with forecasts provided at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.



Product type: Protective wear, sticks, skates, and other equipment are assessed. Protective wear represented the largest segment, supported by safety requirements and consistent replacement demand among players.

Distribution channel: The market is divided into online retail stores and offline retail stores. Offline retail stores accounted for the largest market share due to the importance of proper sizing, fitting, and product assessment. End user: Individual, institutional, and promotional users are covered. Individual consumers held the largest share, reflecting expanding recreational participation and personal equipment purchases.

Regional Market Outlook

North America was the largest regional market for ice hockey equipment, driven by established sporting traditions, increasing participation, arena expansion, and the adoption of ice hockey robots for player development. The United States and Canada remain central to regional demand due to their extensive networks of clubs, leagues, schools, training centers, and professional organizations.

The report also evaluates Asia-Pacific markets, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others. European coverage includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and other markets. Latin America is assessed through Brazil, Mexico, and additional countries, while the Middle East and Africa are also included in the regional analysis. Improving sports infrastructure and initiatives aimed at expanding winter sports participation are expected to create growth opportunities across emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

The global ice hockey equipment market includes established sporting goods manufacturers and specialist hockey brands competing through product innovation, performance enhancements, distribution expansion, and strategic positioning. Companies profiled in the report include American Athletic Shoe Company, Bauer Hockey LLC, CCM Hockey AB, Franklin Sports Inc., Garf Skates AG, Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canadian Tire Corporation), STX (Wm T. Burnett & Co. Inc.), True Temper Sport, and Warrior Sports (New Balance Athletics Inc.).

The report provides insights into market size, growth projections, segment performance, regional opportunities, competitive conditions, and the principal factors influencing global ice hockey equipment demand through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Protective Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sticks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Skates

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online Retail Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline Retail Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Individual

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Institutional

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Promotional

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drivers

10.3 Restraints

10.4 Opportunities

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 American Athletic Shoe Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bauer Hockey LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CCM Hockey AB

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Franklin Sports Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Garf Skates AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canadian Tire Corporation)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 STX (Wm T. Burnett & Co. Inc.)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 True Temper Sports

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Warrior Sports (New Balance Athletics Inc.)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [77]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



American Athletic Shoe Company

Bauer Hockey LLC

CCM Hockey AB

Franklin Sports Inc.

Garf Skates AG

Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canadian Tire Corporation)

STX (Wm T. Burnett & Co. Inc.)

True Temper Sport Warrior Sports (New Balance Athletics Inc)

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