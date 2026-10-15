Camping Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 USD 28 Billion Opportunity At 4.76% CAGR, Fueled By Sustainable, Ultralight Gear

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Camping Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global camping equipment market reached USD 18.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 28.00 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.76% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by rising participation in camping, hiking, backpacking, overlanding, and other outdoor recreational activities. Increasing health and wellness awareness, higher disposable incomes, improved access to outdoor destinations, and continued investment in national parks and recreation infrastructure are also strengthening demand for camping gear worldwide.

Social media and outdoor lifestyle content are encouraging younger consumers to explore nature-based travel. In the United States, Gen Z and millennials represented 61% of new campers in 2024, demonstrating the growing influence of younger participants. Demand is also benefiting from consumer preferences for experiential travel, family activities, and open-air leisure options. The popularity of van life and overlanding is further expanding the market beyond traditional tent camping.

Key Camping Equipment Market Trends



Growing outdoor recreation participation: Consumers are increasingly selecting camping as part of active, wellness-focused lifestyles. The United States recorded more than 81.1 million campers in 2024, including approximately 5.8 million first-time participants. U.S. National Parks also registered 325.5 million recreation visits, with about 25% involving camping activity.

Demand for lightweight camping equipment: Product development increasingly focuses on compact dimensions, ergonomic construction, durability, and lower weight. Sea to Summit's Ultralight XR Insulated Sleeping Mat weighs 14% less and packs 53% smaller than its predecessor while delivering improved insulation. Advanced materials are also enhancing the strength-to-weight ratios of tents, backpacks, and sleeping bags. Sustainable product innovation: Manufacturers are expanding the use of recycled fabrics, bio-based materials, responsibly sourced fibers, and repairable designs. In 2025, Black Diamond introduced trekking poles containing 30% recycled aluminum, an initiative expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 88 tons annually.

Product Type Analysis

The report segments the camping equipment market into backpacks, sleeping bags, tents and accessories, cooking systems and cookware, and other products. Backpacks held the largest product share at 28.8% in 2025. Demand is supported by their essential role in transporting food, water, shelter materials, clothing, and technical gear across varied terrain.

Manufacturers are introducing ergonomic support, ventilation, advanced load management, and modular storage features to serve day hikers, long-distance trekkers, and multi-day campers. YETI's Skala hiking backpack series, available in 32L, 40L and 50L capacities, reflects demand for durable, high-performance products. School camping initiatives, youth recreation programs, and the expansion of long-distance trail networks are creating additional opportunities in this category.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The market is divided into online and offline channels. Offline retail accounted for 74.0% of sales in 2025, supported by outdoor specialty stores, sporting goods retailers, department stores, and company-operated locations. Physical stores remain important for premium and technical products because customers can evaluate fit, construction, comfort, and performance before purchasing. In-store product expertise and immediate availability also support sales, particularly among first-time campers and consumers preparing for scheduled trips.

Online channels are gaining importance as manufacturers strengthen direct-to-consumer operations, expand product availability, and provide detailed technical information. Companies are increasingly combining digital platforms with established retail partnerships to reach broader consumer groups.

Regional Camping Equipment Market Analysis

North America led the global camping equipment market with a 39.7% share in 2025. The region benefits from high disposable incomes, an established outdoor recreation culture, extensive national park systems, protected wilderness areas, and developed hiking trail networks. The United States remains a key contributor due to year-round recreation opportunities, strong specialty retail infrastructure, government support for public lands, and sustained interest in nature-focused travel.



Europe: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom support steady demand through established camping traditions, extensive campground networks, hiking tourism, festivals, and glamping. Sustainable tourism initiatives and strong consumer awareness of product quality are supporting premium equipment sales.

Asia-Pacific: Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and middle-class expansion are accelerating demand in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Government investment in ecotourism and outdoor recreation infrastructure is creating additional opportunities for international and regional manufacturers.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are experiencing growing participation in camping, trekking, and adventure tourism. Regional biodiversity, protected natural areas, improving economic conditions, and interest among younger urban consumers support a positive market outlook. Middle East and Africa: Desert camping, safaris, ecotourism, and adventure sports are driving demand. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are benefiting from government-led tourism development, while African markets continue to generate demand for equipment suited to safari and desert conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The global camping equipment industry is moderately fragmented, with multinational companies competing against specialized regional manufacturers and niche brands. Product innovation centers on weight reduction, sustainable materials, durability, comfort, and technical performance. Companies are also pursuing collaborations with outdoor organizations, sporting events, and recreation authorities to improve visibility and consumer trust.

Transparent supply chains and sustainability certifications are becoming important competitive factors, particularly in environmentally conscious markets. Manufacturers are targeting Asia-Pacific and Latin America with accessible product ranges while maintaining premium positioning in mature markets.

The report includes competitive analysis and profiles of major camping equipment companies, including AMG-Group, Big Agnes, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Gipfel Climbing, Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc, mont-bell Co., Ltd., NEMO Equipment, Inc, Newell Brands, Nordisk Company A/S, Oase Outdoors ApS, Supa Peg, and Western Mountaineering.

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