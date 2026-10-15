Global Camping Tent Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 5.5 Billion As Smart, Sustainable Tents And Adventure Tourism Drive 5.46% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Camping Tent Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Tent Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Tent Type
6.1 Tunnel Tent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Dome Tent
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Geodesic Tent
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity
7.1 One Person
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Two Persons
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Three or More Persons
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Recreational Activities
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Military and Civil
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Specialty Sporting Goods Stores
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AMG-Group
15.3.2 Hilleberg the Tentmaker
15.3.3 Newell Brands
15.3.4 Johnson Outdoors Inc.
15.3.5 Oase Outdoors
15.3.6 Big Agnes, Inc.
15.3.7 Exxel Outdoors, LLC
15.3.8 NEMO Equipment, Inc
15.3.9 Simex Outdoor International GmbH
15.3.10 Skandika
15.3.11 Snugpak
15.3.12 VF Corporation
List of Figures [49]
List of Tables [8]
Companies Featured
- AMG-Group Hilleberg the Tentmaker Newell Brands Johnson Outdoors Inc. Oase Outdoors Big Agnes Inc. Exxel Outdoors LLC NEMO Equipment Inc. Simex Outdoor International GmbH Skandika Snugpak VF Corporation
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