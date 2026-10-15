Global Single-Crystal Sic Substrates Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2031 EV Adoption And 200Mm Wafer Expansion Unlock 26%-30% CAGR Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI gains hinge on high-yield 8-inch wafers, laser splitting, lower kerf loss and LTSAs, while SiC efficiency cuts energy loss in EVs, fast chargers and solar inverters.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-crystal SiC Substrates Market Outlook 2026-2031: Trends, Technologies, and Competitive Landscape" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Single-crystal Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates market is entering a period of rapid expansion as semiconductor manufacturers move beyond the performance limits of traditional silicon. SiC substrates support high-performance power and radio frequency devices that operate at higher voltages, frequencies, and temperatures while delivering greater energy efficiency. Their bandgap is three times wider than silicon, breakdown electric field is ten times higher, and thermal conductivity is three times greater.

According to the report, the global Single-crystal SiC substrates market is projected to reach between USD 1.8 billion and USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2026. From 2026 to 2031, the market is expected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 26% to 30%, supported by electric vehicle adoption, 800V vehicle architectures, ultra-fast charging infrastructure, renewable energy investment, and global power grid modernization.

Market Segmentation and Applications

The market is divided primarily into Conductive Substrates and Semi-insulating Substrates. Conductive SiC substrates are used in power devices such as MOSFETs and Schottky diodes for electric vehicles, photovoltaic inverters, charging systems, industrial equipment, and energy infrastructure. Semi-insulating SiC substrates support Gallium Nitride epitaxial layers used in 5G telecommunications, radar, and other high-frequency applications.

The automotive sector remains the largest source of demand. As manufacturers transition from 400V to 800V battery platforms, SiC power devices are increasingly used in traction inverters, On-Board Chargers, and DC-DC converters. These components improve power conversion efficiency, reduce cooling requirements, lower vehicle weight, accelerate charging, and support greater driving range.

Communications infrastructure represents another important market. GaN-on-SiC devices deliver the power density and efficiency required by 5G base stations and future 6G networks. Industrial motor drives, rail traction systems, solar inverters, and energy storage installations are also expanding the addressable market for SiC substrates.

Production and Value Chain

Substrate manufacturing is the most technically challenging and cost-intensive segment of the SiC value chain. Production includes crystal growth, slicing, grinding, and Chemical Mechanical Polishing. Crystal growth through Physical Vapor Transport requires temperatures above 2,300C, precise process control, and extended production cycles. Manufacturers must also minimize micropipes, stacking faults, dislocations, and other defects that can reduce usable wafer yields.

SiC's extreme hardness complicates wafer slicing, grinding, and polishing. Diamond wire sawing and laser splitting are gaining attention as manufacturers seek to reduce material loss, improve throughput, and lower production costs. These technological barriers give established substrate suppliers considerable supply chain leverage and have encouraged long-term supply agreements with device manufacturers.

Cost remains the principal constraint on adoption. SiC power devices currently cost approximately three times more than comparable silicon products, with substrates representing a significant share of total device expense. Greater production scale, higher yields, process improvements, and larger wafer formats are expected to narrow this gap.

Regional Single-crystal SiC Substrates Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: The region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 28% to 33% from 2026 to 2031. China accounts for more than 50% of global SiC substrate demand, supported by its electric vehicle industry, renewable energy expansion, domestic semiconductor investment, and government incentives. Japan remains a leader in advanced power devices, while South Korea is strengthening its SiC supply chain through investment and acquisitions.

North America: Growth is projected at a CAGR of 24% to 28%. The region remains a major center for SiC innovation, materials production, and integrated device manufacturing. Investment is focused on 200mm wafer capacity, improved yields, domestic electric vehicle supply chains, and export markets.

Europe: The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25% to 29%, driven by automotive manufacturers in Germany and Italy. Although regional substrate capacity is comparatively limited, strong demand from electric powertrain and industrial applications is encouraging partnerships between European semiconductor companies and international suppliers. South America, Middle East, and Africa: These markets are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 20%, led by solar inverters, renewable energy systems, and developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Transition to 8-Inch Wafers

The shift from 6-inch wafers to 8-inch (200mm) wafers is the market's most important manufacturing trend. An 8-inch wafer provides approximately 1.78 times the usable area of a 6-inch wafer and can nearly double the number of chips produced per wafer. This increase in productivity is essential as substrate prices are forecast to decline by an average of 8% annually.

Scaling production to 200mm wafers remains difficult because larger SiC crystals are more susceptible to thermal gradients, stress, cracking, and defect density. Suppliers capable of achieving consistent, high-yield 8-inch production will be best positioned to protect margins and secure long-term customer relationships.

Competitive Landscape

Key Single-crystal SiC substrate suppliers include Wolfspeed Inc., SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Beijing TankeBlue Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SICC Co. Ltd., Coherent Corp, and ROHM Co. Ltd. Competition centers on capacity expansion, intellectual property, crystal quality, yield improvement, customer supply agreements, and the commercialization of 200mm wafers.

Wolfspeed completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 protection on September 29, 2025, enabling the company to refocus on 200mm SiC wafer production. SK Siltron has expanded its position following the 2020 acquisition of DuPont's SiC Wafer Division. TankeBlue reached small-scale mass production of 8-inch conductive substrates in 2023, while SICC continues to expand both semi-insulating and conductive substrate capacity. Coherent has secured long-term agreements with major power semiconductor manufacturers, and ROHM maintains vertical integration through SiCrystal.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Global decarbonization policies, high-power DC charging networks, renewable energy investment, and the potential expansion of SiC into mid-voltage applications create substantial opportunities. Falling substrate prices could also support future adoption in consumer electronics and residential appliances.

However, high production costs, persistent wafer defects, geopolitical trade restrictions, and substantial capital requirements remain significant risks. The report concludes that advances in 200mm manufacturing, defect reduction, and production efficiency will determine how quickly Single-crystal SiC substrates transition from a specialized semiconductor material into a high-volume global market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Snapshot by Region

2.3 Market Snapshot by Type (Conductive vs. Semi-insulating)

2.4 Market Snapshot by Application

Chapter 3 Product and Technology Analysis

3.1 Product Classification and Technical Specifications

3.1.1 Conductive SiC Substrates

3.1.2 Semi-insulating SiC Substrates

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

3.2.1 Crystal Growth (PVT Method)

3.2.2 Wafer Slicing and Processing

3.2.3 Grinding and Polishing (CMP)

3.3 Technology Trends: The Shift to 8-inch (200mm) Wafers

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers (EV Adoption and 800V Architecture)

4.2 Market Restraints (Production Costs and Defect Density)

4.3 Market Opportunities (5G Deployment and Industrial Applications)

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Market Analysis (2021-2031)

5.1 Global Capacity, Production, and Utilization Rate

5.2 Global Production Value and Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends

5.3 Global Consumption Volume and Market Size (Value)

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Production by Type (2021-2031)

6.2 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Revenue by Type (2021-2031)

6.3 Price Trends by Type

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Consumption by Application (2021-2031)

7.1.1 Automotive (EV/HEV Inverters, OBC)

7.1.2 Communication (RF Devices, Base Stations)

7.1.3 Others (Industrial Motor Drives, Energy Storage, PV)

Chapter 8 Regional Market Analysis

8.1 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Production by Region

8.2 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Consumption by Region

8.3 North America (United States, Canada)

8.4 Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K.)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 South Korea

8.5.4 Taiwan (China)

Chapter 9 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Single-crystal SiC Substrates Industry Chain Structure

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials (High-purity SiC Powder, Graphite)

9.3 Downstream Buyers (Epitaxy and Device Manufacturers)

9.4 Production Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global Trade Analysis (Import and Export)

10.1 Major Producing Regions and Export Analysis

10.2 Major Consumption Regions and Import Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Global Single-crystal SiC Substrates Market Share by Company (2025-2026)

11.2 Market Concentration Rate (CR5 and HHI)

11.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Restructuring Events

11.4 Competitive Tiering (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3)

Chapter 12 Key Market Players

12.1 Wolfspeed Inc

12.1.1 Company Introduction (Post-Restructuring Overview)

12.1.2 SWOT Analysis

12.1.3 Wolfspeed Inc Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.2 SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

12.2.1 Company Introduction

12.2.2 SWOT Analysis

12.2.3 SK Siltron Co. Ltd. Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.3 Coherent Corp

12.3.1 Company Introduction

12.3.2 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Coherent Corp Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.4 SICC Co. Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Introduction

12.4.2 SWOT Analysis

12.4.3 SICC Co. Ltd. Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.5 Beijing TankeBlue Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Company Introduction

12.5.2 SWOT Analysis

12.5.3 Beijing TankeBlue Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.6 ROHM Co. Ltd. (SiCrystal)

12.6.1 Company Introduction

12.6.2 SWOT Analysis

12.6.3 ROHM Co. Ltd. Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.7 Sanan Semiconductor

12.7.1 Company Introduction

12.7.2 SWOT Analysis

12.7.3 Sanan Semiconductor Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

12.8 Shanxi Semisic Crystal Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 Company Introduction

12.8.2 SWOT Analysis

12.8.3 Shanxi Semisic Crystal Co. Ltd. Single-crystal SiC Substrates Operating Data

Chapter 13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables [22]

List of Figures [24]

Companies Featured



Wolfspeed Inc

SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

Coherent Corp

SICC Co. Ltd.

Beijing TankeBlue Semiconductor Co. Ltd. ROHM Co. Ltd.

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