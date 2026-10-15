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Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


Date: 2026-10-15 05:47:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15 October 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company has been notified that on 14 October 2026, Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 49 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £6.907933 per share and 16 Ordinary Shares at a price of £6.9040 per share, as a result of his participation in a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Rob Harding
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint Plc
b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
  • Price: £6.907933
  • Volume: 49
  • Total: £338.49

  • Price: £6.9040
  • Volume: 16
  • Total: £110.46
d) Aggregated information
  • Price: £6.907
  • Volume: 65
  • Total: £448.95
e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111813300


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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