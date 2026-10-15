Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company has been notified that on 14 October 2026, Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 49 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £6.907933 per share and 16 Ordinary Shares at a price of £6.9040 per share, as a result of his participation in a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138