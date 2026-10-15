Iflytek AINOTE Air 2 AI-Powered E Ink Notebook Now At Harvey Norman Australia

The iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2, an AI-powered 8.2-inch E Ink notebook featuring handwriting, voice transcription and AI meeting summaries, is now available at Harvey Norman Australia.

AI-powered note-taking, voice transcription, meeting summaries and translation meet paper-like writing in a lightweight 8.2-inch E Ink notebook.

BELCONNEN, ACT, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI-powered E Ink notebook combines paper-like writing with voice-to-text transcription, AI meeting summaries, translation and intelligent note management.iFLYTEK has expanded the Australian retail availability of its AI-powered productivity technology, with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores.Combining the familiarity of handwriting and paper-like reading with the capabilities of artificial intelligence, the AINOTE Air 2 is an AI notebook, E Ink tablet and digital note-taking device designed for professionals, students, business users and anyone looking to move from traditional notebooks to a more connected digital workflow.The Harvey Norman launch marks another important step in bringing iFLYTEK's AI-powered productivity technology to more Australian consumers through established retail channels.Bringing AI-Powered Note-Taking to Everyday WorkAINOTE Air 2 is designed around a simple idea: users should be able to write, record, organise and retrieve information without having to manage several separate devices or applications.The device combines digital handwriting, voice recording, voice-to-text transcription, handwriting recognition, AI-powered note-taking, translation and document management in a lightweight E Ink device.With an 8.2-inch E Ink display and a compact design weighing approximately 230 grams, AINOTE Air 2 is built for use throughout the day, from office meetings and university lectures to business travel, interviews and personal reading.From Conversations to Searchable Digital NotesOne of the key features of AINOTE Air 2 is its ability to connect handwritten notes with recorded conversations.Users can write naturally with the included electromagnetic pen while recording a meeting, lecture or discussion. Voice-to-text transcription can then convert spoken information into digital text, creating a more complete record of the conversation.The Australian offering supports up to 17 languages for transcription and 12 languages for translation, making the device relevant to multilingual workplaces, international students, business travellers and users who regularly communicate across languages.This combination of AI transcription, handwriting-to-text and real-time translation is designed to reduce the amount of manual work involved in turning conversations and handwritten information into usable digital content.AI Meeting Summaries and Intelligent Information SearchAINOTE Air 2 goes beyond simply recording and storing information.AI-powered features can help users generate meeting summaries and organise information captured during conversations. AI Search allows users to locate key notes, discussions and information, helping turn a collection of digital notes into a more searchable knowledge base.For professionals, this can support workflows across meetings, interviews, research, project discussions and daily task management, allowing users to spend less time sorting through notes and more time acting on the information they have captured.A Paper-Like E Ink ExperienceWhile AI is at the centre of AINOTE Air 2's productivity features, the device is designed to retain the familiar experience of writing and reading on paper.The 8.2-inch E Ink display features an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, adjustable warm and cool front lighting across 24 levels, low-blue-light technology and an anti-glare design.The electromagnetic pen provides a natural digital writing experience, while handwriting recognition allows handwritten content to be converted into digital text.The result is a device that brings together the familiar experience of a digital notebook and paper-like tablet with modern AI productivity tools.Designed for Professionals, Students and Mobile WorkflowsAINOTE Air 2 is designed to fit into situations where users traditionally rely on notebooks, printed documents, laptops or multiple mobile applications.For professionals, it can support meeting notes, interviews, task planning and document review. For students, it provides digital handwriting, reading and study tools in a compact format. For frequent travellers, it provides a lightweight way to carry notes, documents and reading material without relying on multiple paper notebooks.Its cloud synchronisation capabilities also allow digital information to be managed as part of a connected workflow.Turning Notes into TasksAINOTE Air 2 also incorporates smart schedule and task management features designed to help users move from capturing information to taking action.Users can organise reminders and priorities from their notes, helping transform handwritten ideas, meeting discussions and personal reminders into a more structured daily workflow.This positions AINOTE Air 2 not simply as an E Ink writing tablet, but as an AI-powered productivity device designed to support the complete journey from information capture to organisation.Reading, Scanning and Managing Digital DocumentsBeyond writing and transcription, AINOTE Air 2 provides tools for reading and managing digital content.Users can read ebooks, highlight content, adjust the reading light and use AI-assisted audio reading. Document scanning and OCR capabilities can also help convert physical documents into digital information.Together, these features make AINOTE Air 2 suitable for users looking for an AI notebook, digital notepad, E Ink reader, document scanner and productivity device within a single portable platform.Now Available at Harvey NormanThe iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 is now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores across Australia.The retail launch forms part of iFLYTEK's broader expansion in Australia, bringing practical technologies such as AI note-taking, voice transcription, digital handwriting, translation and intelligent information management closer to everyday consumers.Customers can explore the AINOTE Air 2 and learn more about its handwriting, transcription, translation and productivity capabilities through participating Harvey Norman retail locations.Product availability and in-store demonstration availability may vary by location and are subject to stock.Australian AvailabilityProduct: iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2Category: AI Notebook / E Ink Tablet / Digital Note-Taking DeviceAustralian online availability: iFLYTEK Australia and Harvey NormanRetail availability: Participating Harvey Norman storesWarranty: 12-month Australian warrantyAbout iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is an artificial intelligence technology company specialising in voice recognition, natural language processing, machine translation and AI-powered technologies.In Australia, iFLYTEK's consumer product range brings practical AI capabilities into everyday activities including digital note-taking, meeting transcription, translation, reading, handwriting recognition and information management.Through products such as the AINOTE series, iFLYTEK is developing a new generation of AI-powered productivity devices that combine the familiarity of handwriting and reading with the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Alicia Tian

696816074

415990858398

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 AI-Powered E Ink Notebook Now at Harvey Norman Australia News Provided By AI Online October 15, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.