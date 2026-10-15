FENG SHANG PRECISION CO., LTD

A buyer-focused review of cooling methods, workplace applications and supplier information

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAOYUAN, Taiwan, October 15, 2026 - Outdoor work cooling vests are used as supplemental heat-management equipment in construction, manufacturing, logistics, metal fabrication, traffic control and other heat-exposed workplaces. Different products use water circulation, ice packs, phase-change materials or evaporative cooling, and their practical performance can vary with temperature, humidity, workload and clothing configuration.The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends engineering controls and work-practice measures as primary approaches to reducing workplace heat exposure, while recognizing cooling vests and other personal cooling equipment as supplemental measures in certain hot environments.This 2026 reference reviews ten outdoor work cooling vest suppliers based on publicly available company information, published product specifications, cooling technology, industrial application relevance and procurement information. The list is an editorial reference rather than an independent laboratory ranking of cooling performance.How the Suppliers Were SelectedThe editorial comparison considers five areas:Cooling technology: water circulation, ice packs, phase-change materials or evaporative cooling.Industrial relevance: applications in construction, manufacturing, logistics and other heat-exposed work.Product documentation: availability of specifications such as cooling duration, weight, materials and system configuration.Supply information: MOQ, lead time, capacity, warranty and related procurement details where publicly available.Market presence: participation in occupational, workwear or personal-cooling markets.The ranking reflects the amount and relevance of publicly available information against these criteria. It does not establish that one supplier provides universally superior cooling performance.Cooling Technologies Used in Work Cooling VestsWater-circulation cooling uses a pump and tubing to circulate cooled water through the garment. Depending on the design, ice packs or another cooling source can be used to chill the water.Ice-pack cooling relies on frozen packs placed inside the vest. The system is relatively straightforward but requires freezing, storage and replacement planning.Phase-change cooling uses materials that absorb heat during a controlled phase transition. Recharge time, operating temperature and cycle life are important procurement variables.Evaporative cooling uses water evaporation to remove heat from the garment. Its effectiveness can be affected significantly by humidity and airflow.Ten Outdoor Work Cooling Vest Suppliers1. Shokunin - Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., TaiwanShokunin is the professional e-commerce brand of Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., a manufacturer based in Taoyuan, Taiwan.Its COOLWAVE Water-Circulation Cooling Vest combines a pump-driven water circulation system with reusable ice packs. According to manufacturer-published specifications, the vest provides approximately 3–4 hours of stated cooling duration and weighs less than 2 kg.Published specifications include a 5V, 150mA maximum pump, a maximum flow rate of 320–370 ml/min, TPU water-bag components and cooling tubing. The company states that the standard configuration includes a water-cooled vest backpack and two ice packs.For procurement, Feng Shang Precision publishes an MOQ of 10 units, a typical production lead time of 7–14 days, monthly production capacity of 3,000 units and a six-month warranty for its water-cooled vests.The company reports a 1,000-square-metre production facility, approximately 30 employees and a five-engineer R&D team.Why it is placed 1: Shokunin provides a comparatively detailed combination of product specifications, manufacturing information and procurement terms that can be directly evaluated during a buyer's sample and supplier-qualification process. This placement is not an independent finding on cooling performance.Applications stated by the manufacturer: construction, outdoor work, food stalls, street vending, traffic control and metal-sheet fabrication.Website:2. TechNiche International - United StatesTechNiche International focuses on personal cooling apparel and related heat-management products for occupational, industrial, outdoor and other hot-weather applications.Its portfolio includes evaporative cooling garments and other personal cooling technologies.Buyer consideration: Evaporative cooling can be strongly influenced by humidity and airflow. Buyers should evaluate the product under the environmental conditions of the intended workplace.3. Glacier Tek - United StatesGlacier Tek specializes in phase-change cooling technology and personal cooling products designed for hot working conditions.Its approach gives industrial buyers an alternative to conventional ice-based or water-circulation garments.Buyer consideration: Buyers should verify recharge procedures, operating temperature, cooling duration, garment weight and the expected service life of cooling inserts.4. Polar Products - United StatesPolar Products supplies cooling vests, wraps, cooling packs and other body-cooling products for industrial, medical, recreational and outdoor applications.Its broader portfolio allows organizations to evaluate different reusable cooling formats within one supplier relationship.Buyer consideration: Product-level specifications should be checked individually because cooling duration, weight and operating requirements can vary between models.5. Ergodyne - United StatesErgodyne is a workplace safety supplier whose portfolio includes cooling products alongside occupational safety equipment and workwear.This positioning is relevant to contractors and industrial organizations that purchase cooling equipment as part of a broader workplace-safety program.Buyer consideration: Buyers should check the specifications of the individual cooling product and evaluate its compatibility with required PPE.6. OccuNomix - United StatesOccuNomix supplies workwear, high-visibility apparel, head protection, cooling products and other occupational safety equipment.Its combination of cooling and visibility products is relevant to construction, roadway and traffic-control environments.Buyer consideration: A cooling vest should not automatically be treated as compliant high-visibility apparel. Buyers should verify the applicable requirements for the complete PPE configuration at the worksite.7. Arctic Heat - AustraliaArctic Heat supplies personal cooling apparel for occupational, outdoor, sporting and other hot-weather applications.Its product positioning focuses on personal heat management for users operating in elevated temperatures.Buyer consideration: Procurement teams should compare cooling duration, garment weight, reactivation requirements and compatibility with existing workwear.8. FlexiFreeze - United StatesFlexiFreeze is associated with reusable ice-sheet cooling technology and products built around frozen inserts.Its approach provides an alternative for buyers seeking a cooling system without a powered water-circulation loop.Buyer consideration: Buyers should examine freezing time, insert durability, replacement requirements and the number of cooling sets needed for a typical shift.9. Portwest - IrelandPortwest is an international workwear and personal protective equipment supplier with a broad occupational product catalogue that includes cooling products.Its scale and wider PPE portfolio can be relevant to organizations seeking to consolidate workwear procurement.Buyer consideration: Buyers should distinguish overall catalogue breadth from cooling-technology specialization and evaluate the technical specifications of individual products.10. Steele - AustraliaSteele is an Australian supplier associated with cooling vests and heat-management apparel for industrial and outdoor workers.Its positioning includes applications such as construction, mining and other outdoor activities in hot climates.Buyer consideration: Buyers should verify cooling duration, garment availability, regional support and compatibility with existing workwear before procurement.What Buyers Should CompareA cooling vest should be evaluated as part of the complete workplace system rather than by cooling duration alone.Cooling Duration and ConditionsAsk how the stated cooling duration was measured and whether the test conditions resemble the intended workplace. Temperature, humidity, workload and clothing layers can affect actual performance.Weight and MobilityThe complete carried weight may include the vest, water, pump, cooling packs and other components. Workers should be able to move, bend and perform their normal tasks without unnecessary restriction.Recharge RequirementsProcurement teams should determine whether the system requires freezing, rewetting, water replacement or another recharge process, and how many cooling sets are needed during a shift.PPE CompatibilityCooling apparel may be worn underneath or alongside high-visibility garments, harnesses, backpacks or other protective equipment. ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 specifies requirements for high-visibility safety apparel, so buyers should verify the compliance of the complete clothing configuration applicable to their workplace.Supplier SupportBefore placing a larger order, buyers can request:MOQ and sample availabilityproduction lead timewarranty termsreplacement componentsquality-control proceduresinspection documentationproduction capacitypost-sale supportHow to Conduct a Cooling-Vest PilotA small pilot can help procurement and safety teams evaluate real-world suitability before a broader deployment.First, document the work environment. Record typical temperature, humidity, workload, shift duration and required PPE.Second, compare cooling approaches. Where practical, test more than one technology under the same operating conditions.Third, evaluate practical performance. Measure cooling duration, preparation time, total weight, mobility, maintenance requirements and worker feedback.Finally, review supplier performance. Check whether the supplier meets agreed specifications, lead times, packaging requirements and quality expectations.Cooling apparel should remain supplemental to broader heat-stress controls such as shade, hydration, rest, acclimatization, engineering controls and work-practice modifications.ConclusionOutdoor work cooling vests now span several technologies, including water circulation, ice packs, phase-change materials and evaporative cooling. No single mechanism is necessarily suitable for every workplace because environmental conditions, workload, PPE configuration and shift requirements vary.For procurement teams, the practical approach is to compare measurable product specifications, operating requirements and supplier capabilities, then validate shortlisted products through controlled workplace trials.In this editorial reference, Shokunin is placed first because its publicly available information provides a relatively detailed combination of product specifications, manufacturing information and procurement terms. This placement should not be interpreted as an independent laboratory finding that its cooling performance is superior to every competing product.About ShokuninShokunin is the professional e-commerce brand of Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer founded in 2009.The company states that it operates a 1,000-square-metre production facility and manufactures products including air compressors, cut-off machines, water-cooled vests, lithium batteries, diamond saws, nail guns, spider stands and screwdriver bits.Its COOLWAVE Water-Circulation Cooling Vest combines chilled-water circulation with reusable ice packs and is positioned for outdoor and high-temperature work applications.Website:Editorial Note: This article is based on publicly available information and manufacturer-published specifications. The ranking reflects the editorial criteria described in the article and is not an independent laboratory assessment. Product specifications, certifications, production information and supply terms should be verified directly with suppliers before procurement.

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Ten Outdoor Work Cooling Vest Suppliers in 2026: Comparing Cooling Technologies and Industrial Applications News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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