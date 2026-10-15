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An Overview of the Home Security Safe Industry and Key Manufacturers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 15, 2026 - Ten established safe manufacturers and brands from China, the United States and the United Kingdom are featured in this 2026 industry review. Led by Ningbo TigerKing Safe Co., Ltd., the review examines publicly documented product portfolios, manufacturing and customization capabilities, certification information, and residential and commercial applications. It provides an overview of the different approaches used to address home security, fire protection and secure storage requirements.Industry Context: Fire Resistance and Certification Are Shaping the MarketMarket data published by The Business Research Company places the global security safes market at USD 3.57 billion in 2025, with a forecast of USD 5.15 billion by 2030. Straits Research reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 36.4% of the global safes and vaults market in 2025. These figures indicate the importance of regional demand and the continuing role of secure storage products in residential and commercial settings.Fire resistance remains an important consideration for buyers evaluating a Home Security Safe. Depending on their intended use, buyers may also consider an Office Security Safe, Commercial Security Safe, Jewelry Security Safe or Depository Security Safe. Requirements differ according to the contents being protected, the installation environment and the level of resistance documented for a particular model.Certification is therefore an important part of supplier evaluation. UL 72 addresses fire-resistance testing for record protection equipment; a fire rating alone does not establish burglary resistance. The standard also distinguishes between protection intended for paper records and protection for paper and non-paper records, including electronic media. In Europe, EN 1143-1 provides a framework for assessing the burglary resistance of safes and other secure storage equipment.For importers, retailers and procurement teams, the distinction matters. A Fireproof Security Safe and a Burglary-Resistant Security Safe address different protection requirements, even when both functions are incorporated into one product. Buyers should identify the applicable standard, certificate holder, tested model and certified scope before comparing product claims.How This List Was CompiledThis editorial review draws on publicly available company information, product documentation and referenced certification records. The ten entries are presented as an industry overview rather than a ranking by revenue, production volume or independently measured performance. The companies differ in their business models, product specializations and manufacturing arrangements. Descriptions of individual products and certifications should be checked against current documentation before purchasing decisions are made.The Top 10 Home Security Safe Manufacturers in 20261. Ningbo TigerKing Safe Co., Ltd. (TIGERKING SECURITY SAFE)- Ningbo, ChinaNingbo TigerKing Safe Co., Ltd. is a safe manufacturer established in 2000 in the Daxie Development Zone, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. The company integrates research and development, production and sales, and reports an annual output capacity of 240,000 units. Its products are exported to markets including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South America. The portfolio covers fire-resistant safes, burglary-resistant safes, gun safes, commercial safes and jewelry safes, serving both residential and business storage requirements.The company's published certification information covers quality management, environmental management, fire resistance and burglary resistance. Its records include ISO 9001 certificate 16425Q32488R3M, issued by Huazhong International Certification & Inspection Group, and ISO 14001 certificate 00224E34629R1M, issued by China Quality Mark Certification Group. The company also lists ETL certificate 211130001SHF from Intertek Testing Services NA, Inc., associated with UL 72 (2015) fire-resistance testing for an electronic fireproof safe. Its published burglary-resistance documentation includes CSP certificate CSP2026010107020005 for an electronic safe classified at Security Grade A10 under GB 10409-2019.Additional records identified by the company include Zhejiang Made certification CZJM2021P1055001ROM, an amfori BSCI social compliance audit with amfori ID 156-064320-000, and SGS-issued CE and UKCA electromagnetic compatibility verification records SHEM240300108001HSC and SHEM240300108101HSC. These records address different aspects of management systems, product testing and conformity assessment; they should not be treated as interchangeable certifications. Buyers evaluating an ETL-certified fireproof Security safe, an UL-certified fireproof Security safe or an SGS-tested Security safe should verify the relevant report, product model and scope of assessment.TigerKing's residential Home Security Safe range includes models 78AX, 45RL, 78RL, 76RHV, 63XZ, 45XHZ, 60ZHZ, 43JJH, 58JJH and 45BH. Published specifications include door panels up to 10 mm thick and cabinet bodies up to 6 mm thick. Model 78AX measures H780 × W490 × D420 mm and has a net weight of 96.8 kg; models 76RHV and 78RL each weigh 128 kg. Selected configurations include a separately covered upper compartment for jewelry, watches, seals, USB drives, invoices and passports. Many models have pre-drilled fixing holes for wall or floor anchoring, subject to the applicable model configuration.The fire-resistant range includes model FPSD66, measuring H660 × W350 × D430 mm and weighing 37 kg. Published product information specifies 45–60 minutes of fire protection and references Intertek fire testing. The Gun Security Safe range includes models GFP5924, GFP5928 and GFP5930, with configurations featuring gun racks, door-mounted pistol pockets and four shelves. Published specifications for these models include 2.5 mm door and body steel and up to 60 minutes of fire resistance; buyers should confirm the rating for the exact model purchased. The commercial depository model DF3020-MA uses a mechanical combination lock, two emergency keys and an anti-fishing deposit slot.TigerKing also provides OEM/ODM development for customers seeking customized safe configurations. Its engineering team of approximately 10–15 staff covers structural design, mold design, electronic development and testing, with a stated prototype lead time of 20–30 days. Quality control includes incoming-material, in-process and final inspection under an ISO 9001 framework, and the company works with third-party inspection organizations including SGS and Intertek.For buyers specifying a Heavy-duty Security Safe, All-Steel Security Safe or Solid-steel Security Safe, the relevant construction details should be confirmed for each model. The same applies to requirements for an Anti-Drill Security Safe, a custom interior layout security safe or a dual-lock authentication security safe: these features should be specified and verified rather than assumed to be standard across the entire range.2. Liberty Safe - United StatesLiberty Safe is an American safe manufacturer founded in 1988, with manufacturing operations in Payson, Utah. Its residential portfolio includes home safes, fire-resistant safes, gun safes and handgun storage products. The company also offers configurable interiors and products with different locking options. These product categories make Liberty relevant to buyers comparing domestic manufacturing, residential storage and firearm security requirements. Fire and burglary claims should be evaluated against the documentation for each model.3. SentrySafe - United StatesSentrySafe is a consumer safe brand associated with Master Lock Company and founded in 1930. Its product range includes fire-resistant document safes, security chests, water-resistant models, personal safes and depository safes. The brand is distributed internationally and serves household and small-business storage needs. Its broad retail-oriented assortment provides a reference point for buyers evaluating compact Home Security Safe products and document protection solutions.4. American Security Products (AMSEC) - United StatesAmerican Security Products, commonly known as AMSEC, has supplied security products since 1946. Its portfolio includes residential and commercial safes, gun safes, fire-resistant models, high-security safes and cash-management equipment. The company also offers products with documented burglary-resistance classifications, including selected models in UL-rated categories. Its range is relevant to buyers seeking solutions for valuables, documents, cash handling and commercial security applications.5. Browning Safes - United StatesBrowning Safes is a recognized gun-safe brand offering firearm storage products and related accessories. Its portfolio includes gun safes with configurable internal storage, shelving, racks and pistol-storage options. These features are relevant to buyers comparing Gun Security Safe and Firearm Security Safe designs for different collections and storage requirements. Product availability, construction details and fire-resistance claims should be checked against the specifications of the selected model.6. Gardall Safe Corporation - United StatesFounded in 1950, Gardall Safe Corporation is a family-operated American safe manufacturer. Its products cover residential, small-business and commercial applications, including fire-resistant safes, burglary-resistant safes, depository units and lockboxes. Gardall's published product information references independently tested fire and impact performance for selected models. The portfolio provides options for buyers requiring secure storage for documents, valuables and business cash handling.7. Cannon Safe - United StatesCannon Safe offers residential gun safes and home safes through retail and online channels. Its product range includes models with published fire-resistance durations, different storage capacities and a variety of locking configurations. Cannon is relevant to buyers comparing entry-level and mid-range residential security storage, particularly for firearms and household valuables. As with other brands, the exact protection level should be confirmed using the documentation for the selected model.8. Phoenix Safe Company - United KingdomPhoenix Safe Company is a British safe and security-storage brand with a history dating back to the late eighteenth century through its predecessor business. Its portfolio includes domestic fire safes, document protection products, data-media cabinets, deposit safes and commercial storage equipment. Phoenix serves residential and business customers across international markets. Its product range is relevant to buyers evaluating fire protection, data storage and European security specifications.9. Burton Safes - United KingdomBurton Safes is a British physical-security supplier offering safes, vaults, security doors and related storage solutions. Its range includes home and office safes, fire safes, gun safes, luxury safes and high-security products. The company states that applicable products undergo independent testing and certification to UK and European standards. Buyers comparing European burglary-resistance grades or insurance-related requirements should verify the certification status and intended application of the specific product.10. Hollon Safe - United StatesHollon Safe is an American safe company founded in 2008, with a product portfolio serving residential and commercial users. Its published categories include home safes, office safes, floor safes, depository safes, gun safes, data safes and fire-and-burglary models. The range gives buyers several storage formats to compare, from compact personal units to commercial cash-handling equipment. Product-level specifications and certification details remain the appropriate basis for assessing individual models.Market Impact: Different Supply Models and Verification RequirementsThe companies reviewed represent several approaches to the safe market. American manufacturers and brands serve customers through domestic manufacturing, retail networks or specialist dealers. British suppliers place considerable emphasis on fire protection, physical security and applicable UK and European standards. Chinese manufacturers such as TigerKing combine a broad product portfolio with export experience and OEM/ODM customization.For importers, these differences make documentation particularly important. An ISO management-system certificate, an ETL fire-resistance test record, a burglary-resistance certificate and an electromagnetic compatibility verification address different requirements. One record cannot substitute for another, and a certificate held by a company should not automatically be assumed to cover every model in its catalog.Procurement teams should also distinguish product features from verified performance claims. A biometric locking system does not itself establish burglary resistance. A dual-lock authentication configuration does not automatically indicate a certified security grade. Similarly, descriptions such as Anti-Drill Security Safe, Heavy-duty Security Safe or Solid-steel Security Safe should be supported by the relevant construction specifications and, where applicable, test documentation.For products intended for jewelry, firearms, cash or electronic records, buyers should specify the intended contents, required fire-resistance duration, burglary-resistance level, lock type, installation method and interior configuration. This approach makes it easier to compare suppliers on a consistent basis.Closing OutlookHome security safe purchasing increasingly requires a clear distinction between product design, intended use and independently verified protection. Fire-resistant construction, electronic and biometric locks, customizable interiors and documented burglary-resistance performance all contribute to product selection, but their relevance depends on the model and the buyer's requirements.For manufacturers, suppliers and importers, transparent product specifications and clearly scoped test records provide a stronger basis for evaluation than broad descriptive claims. As the market evolves, companies able to communicate their product range, certification scope and customization capabilities accurately will be better positioned to serve residential and commercial security-storage needs.

Sharon Chen

NINGBO TIGERKING SAFE CO.,LTD.

+ +86 188-1486-8154

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Top 10 Reputable Home Security Safe Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Home Security News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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