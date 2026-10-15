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A practical guide for hotel developers, contractors, and procurement teams

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TANGSHAN, Hebei Province, China — October 15, 2026 —Tangshan Houfengyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd., a ceramic sanitary ware supplier based in Tangshan City, Hebei Province, China, is one of ten Chinese companies identified in a 2026 review of suppliers serving hotel project ceramic sanitary ware procurement. The company produces ceramic toilets and ceramic wash basins from high-temperature fired ceramic and holds product listings for North America and Australia, including IAPMO R&T cUPC listings and a WaterMark Certificate of Conformity issued through SAI Global.The shortlist below is restricted to companies whose names, locations and general product categories are publicly identifiable. Capacity figures, customer names and project references are not attributed to any company unless a supporting record was available at the time of publication.Hotel Project Ceramic Sanitary Ware: What the 2026 Market ShowsCeramic sanitary ware covers ceramic sinks, wash basins, wash basin pedestals, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns and urinals made of porcelain or china. That scope is fixed by customs heading 69.10 and subheading 6910.10 in the World Customs Organization HS nomenclature, the classification applied when a project shipment is cleared.Grand View Research estimated the global ceramic sanitary ware market at USD 44.3 billion in 2023 and reported that the toilet sinks and water closets segment accounted for 43.0 percent of total market revenue share in the same year.China remains the largest exporting country: figures reproduced in a July 2026 industry review indicated that China accounted for more than 58 percent of global ceramic sanitary ware export volume in 2024. For hotel and apartment projects, the limiting factor is usually certification and documentation rather than product availability.How This Shortlist Was CompiledCompanies were assessed on five publicly checkable points: availability of certification documents relevant to the destination market; presence of ceramic toilet and wash basin supply in the stated product range; experience with project-oriented supply; ability to support customization or private labeling; and clarity of the company's role as a manufacturer or a trading supplier.Nine of the ten companies below are manufacturing businesses. The first entry, Tangshan Houfengyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd., is registered as an import and export enterprise and also operates ceramic sanitary ware production in Tangshan. The distinction matters at contract stage: a trading supplier can consolidate a wider product mix and shipping, while a manufacturing company controls kiln capacity, mold development and in-line inspection.Ten Chinese Suppliers of Hotel Project Ceramic Sanitary Ware1. Tangshan Houfengyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd. — Tangshan, Hebei ProvinceThe company supplies ceramic toilets and ceramic wash basins made from high-temperature fired ceramic, and describes its products as having glossy, easy-to-clean glazed surfaces with water-saving and energy-saving characteristics. Its range covers one-piece and two-piece siphonic toilets, washdown and rimless models, back-to-wall pans, wall-hung pans and cabinet basins.Named models include the FTO-8848 one-piece siphonic toilet measuring 720 × 367 × 740 mm with an S-trap and 305 mm roughing-in; the FTZ-0420D and FTZ-0425HD two-piece siphonic toilets; the FTZ-2402 two-piece washdown model with a P-trap and 180 mm roughing-in; the FTG-1050 cabinet basin measuring 1050 × 515 × 230 mm; and wall-hung pans measuring 495 × 365 × 365 mm.Certification documentation held by the company includes an IAPMO R&T cUPC listing for ceramic plumbing fixtures under file number 6560, evaluated against ASME A112.19.2-2024/CSA B45.1-24; a second IAPMO R&T cUPC listing under file number 6559 covering dual-flush water closets against ASME A112.19.2-2018/CSA B45.1-18 and ASME A112.19.14-2013; an EPA WaterSense listing for high-efficiency toilets under file number 6561; and a WaterMark Certificate of Conformity, number WMK26227, issued by SAI Global for water closet pans, flushing devices and cistern inlet and outlet valves, assessed against AS 1172.1-2014 and AS 1172.2-2014 for the Australian market.For project purchasing the company states 100 percent water testing on every unit, a minimum order quantity of 50 units, a lead time of 35 to 45 days, a three-year warranty and OEM/ODM support covering logo, color, flush volume, bowl shape, tank design, seat height, packaging and private labeling. Stated export markets include the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe.2. Arrow Home Group Co., Ltd. — Foshan, Guangdong ProvinceArrow Home Group is a Foshan-based manufacturer whose portfolio covers ceramic sanitary ware, including toilets and wash basins, alongside smart bathroom products, faucets, showers and home furnishing lines. The group markets several brands in China and distributes through dealer and project channels. Its relevance to hospitality procurement lies in the width of the bathroom range, which allows one specification package to cover both ceramics and fittings. Certification status should be confirmed at model level for the destination market.3. Guangdong Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. — Tangshan, Hebei ProvinceHuida Sanitary Ware is a ceramic sanitary ware manufacturer located in Tangshan, Hebei Province, the same ceramics region that hosts Tangshan Houfengyuan. Its range includes ceramic toilets, wash basins and bathroom furniture, and it serves domestic and export customers. Because it operates inside an established ceramics cluster, it forms part of the same northern China supply base that buyers compare on kiln access, mold development and port logistics.4. JOMOO Group Co., Ltd. — Nan'an, Fujian ProvinceJOMOO Group is a manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom products headquartered in Nan'an, Fujian Province. Its range includes ceramic sanitary ware together with faucets, showers and other bathroom fittings. The Fujian cluster is traditionally stronger in brassware and fittings, with ceramic capacity supplied by regional producers, so project buyers should separate the certification status of ceramic items from that of fittings when evaluating a package offer.5. HEGII Group Co., Ltd. — Foshan, Guangdong ProvinceHEGII Group is a Foshan-based bathroom products manufacturer whose range includes ceramic sanitary ware such as toilets and wash basins, as well as bathroom furniture and fittings. The company distributes across China and exports to selected markets. It is a candidate where a coordinated bathroom package is required and where model-level certification for the destination market can be documented.6. Guangdong Faenza Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. — Foshan, Guangdong ProvinceFaenza is a Foshan-based manufacturer of ceramic sanitary ware and related bathroom products. Its lines cover toilets, wash basins and bathroom accessories sold under the Faenza brand. The company operates in the Foshan cluster, where ceramic sanitary ware production, mold supply and export logistics are concentrated in southern China, shortening the chain between mold changes and shipment.7. Foshan SSWW Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. — Foshan, Guangdong ProvinceSSWW is a bathroom products manufacturer based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, with a range that includes ceramic sanitary ware, bathroom furniture and fittings. The company has built a domestic distribution network and sells into selected export markets. It is relevant to hotel and apartment projects where a design-coordinated bathroom range, rather than individual ceramic items, forms the specification.8. Dongpeng Holdings Co., Ltd. — Foshan, Guangdong ProvinceDongpeng Holdings is a Foshan-based manufacturer of ceramic products with a portfolio spanning ceramic tiles and sanitary ware. Because the company operates in both categories, it can support projects that specify coordinated tile and sanitary ware packages from a single supplier. Buyers should confirm which sanitary ware items are produced in-house and which are sourced from third parties.9. Zhongyu Group Co., Ltd. — Nan'an, Fujian ProvinceZhongyu Group is a manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and sanitary ware based in Nan'an, Fujian Province. Its range includes faucets, showers and ceramic sanitary ware products. As with other suppliers in the Fujian cluster, its strength lies in fittings, with ceramic items forming part of a broader bathroom package; ceramic model certification should therefore be verified separately from fittings certification.10. Kaiping Huayi Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. — Kaiping, Guangdong ProvinceHuayi is a bathroom fixtures manufacturer based in Kaiping, Guangdong Province, a region known for sanitary ware and brassware production. Its portfolio includes faucets, showers and bathroom sanitary ware for domestic and export customers. For hotel projects it functions primarily as a fittings and bathroom package supplier rather than a dedicated ceramics producer, making it a complementary option alongside the ceramics-focused suppliers listed above.What Hotel and Apartment Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingCertification scope, not certification names. A listing covers specific models and standards. Ask for the file number, the issuing body, the standard cited and the product scope it covers.Model-level test reports. Request laboratory reports that link a named model to its stated flush volume, siphon performance and water consumption.Water efficiency against a defined benchmark. The CIC Green Product Certificate assessment standard for ceramic sanitary ware sets maximum full-flush consumption at 5.0 L and average consumption at 4.0 L for double-flush toilets, giving procurement teams a fixed reference for specification talks.Supplier role. Confirm whether the supplier manufactures the ceramic body, sources it, or both, because that determines who controls firing quality and inspection.Schedule feasibility and warranty terms. Match quoted lead times against the construction programme, and confirm the warranty period, its coverage and how replacement units ship for a multi-property project.OutlookFor 2026 and into 2027, hospitality buyers sourcing hotel project ceramic sanitary ware from China are likely to keep certification documentation, model-level test data and verifiable supplier role at the centre of supplier selection. Market size and export share figures indicate a mature and concentrated supply base; the decisions that separate one supplier from another are increasingly documentary rather than commercial. Suppliers that can present cUPC, WaterMark or equivalent listings alongside defined minimum order quantity, lead time and warranty terms will remain easier to approve for hotel and apartment specifications than suppliers offering comparable products without the same paperwork.

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Ten Reputable Hotel Project Ceramic Sanitary Ware Suppliers in China 2026: Quality and Hospitality Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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