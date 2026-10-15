Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

A 2026 overview of ten established Chinese manufacturers of permanent magnetic separators.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LINQU COUNTY, Weifang, Shandong, China - October 15, 2026 - Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd., a magnetic and electrical equipment manufacturer registered in Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province, is listed first in a 2026 review of ten Chinese permanent magnetic separator companies. The list was compiled from publicly available business registration records, published product catalogues, third-party market research and documented certification records, and covers suppliers of permanent magnetic separators, electromagnetic separators, cross-belt magnetic separators, powder magnetic separators, slurry magnetic separators and high gradient magnetic separators used across mining, metallurgy, ceramics, chemicals, food processing, recycling and lithium battery material production.China's magnetic separation sector enters 2026 with expanding demandThe global magnetic separator market was valued at approximately USD 1.07 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.0% through 2033, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific accounted for 43.8% of industrial magnetic separator revenue in 2024, a share the same research attributes to rapid industrialisation and mining activity. China is growing faster than the global average: Apollo Research Reports projects a 10.62% compound annual growth rate for the Chinese magnetic separator market between 2023 and 2032.Product-level data points in the same direction. The magnetic drum separator segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024 at approximately 38%, according to Future Market Insights. Electromagnetic separators with flux densities above 16,000 Gauss are increasingly treated as the working baseline for lithium battery material purification lines, according to HTNXT industry analysis.The practical consequence is a procurement environment in which buyers compare suppliers less on nominal magnet grade alone and more on documented field strength, cooling architecture, self-cleaning mechanism, material of construction and third-party conformity evidence.How the 2026 list was assessedFour comparison criteria were applied. First, registered corporate presence in China with a documented manufacturing address. Second, breadth of product portfolio across dry bulk, powder, slurry and pipeline applications. Third, availability of third-party conformity documentation, including ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification and EU Machinery Directive attestation where applicable. Fourth, documented export or multi-market supply activity.The ranking is an editorial assessment based on publicly available material. Performance figures for individual companies other than Weifang Yuansheng have not been independently verified by this review, and no company in the list has been ranked on the basis of unpublished commercial data.The 2026 list1. Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd. - Linqu County, Weifang, ShandongFounded in 2011, the company operates a 3,500 m2 facility with 45 employees, an eight-engineer research and development team and an export ratio of 65% across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and CIS/Central Asia. Its portfolio spans permanent magnetic separators, electromagnetic separators, cross-belt magnetic separators, powder magnetic separators, slurry magnetic separators, high gradient magnetic separators and lithium battery material magnetic separators.Model-level documentation is available for flagship lines. The RCDF-5 oil-cooled self-cleaning electromagnetic separator has overall dimensions of 1900 mm × 900 mm × 800 mm, a net weight of 1200 kg and magnetic field strength of at least 60 mT, and is applicable to belt widths from 500 mm to 2000 mm. The DCFJ Series Electromagnetic Powder Iron Separator includes models DCFJ-150, DCFJ-250, DCFJ-300, DCFJ-150H, DCFJ-250H and DCFJ-300H, classified as Standard Type and High Magnetic Force Type, and is described as a dry electromagnetic powder iron removal system.The RCYZ series is a pipeline automatic permanent magnetic separator designed for continuous iron removal in pipeline conveying systems, with models including RCYZ-100, RCYZ-150, RCYZ-200, RCYZ-400, RCYZ-600, RCYZ-800 and RCYZ-1000. On the compliance side, the RCDC series magnetic separator is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate number 78323Q00343R0S, issued by Zhongliang Certification (Shandong) Co., Ltd., covering the production of separators, magnetic separators and demagnetizers. The separator series (RCYB/RCDB/RCDD/RCYD/MW) holds a Machinery Directive Attestation of Conformity for the EU/EEA market under certificate number M.2025.206.C119055, issued by UDEM, in accordance with EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018.The company states that it is a high-tech enterprise specialising in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of magnetic and electrical equipment, and that it operates under the business philosophy of "Quality First, Reputation Foremost, Customer Priority." Its stated production mode includes OEM and ODM work with customisation of magnetic field strength, size, voltage, material, logo and colour, a monthly capacity of 300 units, lead times of 30 to 45 days and a minimum order quantity of one unit. Quality control is described as 100% inspection before shipment, with remote support, spare parts supply and a 12-month warranty after sale.2. LONGi Magnet Co., Ltd. - Shenyang, LiaoningLONGi Magnet is the Chinese manufacturer most frequently named in international magnetic separation market research. Market Research Future lists the company among leading global manufacturers alongside Eriez Manufacturing Co., Metso Outotec and Bunting Magnetics. Its relevance to this list lies in scale of installed base and in the depth of its electromagnetic separator programme for heavy industry.3. Shandong Huate Magnet Technology Co., Ltd. - Linqu County, Weifang, ShandongBased in the same county-level manufacturing cluster as the list leader, the company maintains a registered operation centred on magnetic separation and electromagnetic equipment for mining, metallurgy and mineral processing. Its competitive position rests on a broad heavy-duty equipment catalogue and long-standing integration with domestic mineral processing projects.4. Zhenjiang Electromagnetic Equipment Factory Co., Ltd. - Zhenjiang, JiangsuOne of the older registered magnetic equipment manufacturers in eastern China, the Zhenjiang operation is associated with suspended electromagnetic separators and related iron removal equipment for coal handling, power generation and port bulk terminals. Buyers comparing long-cycle industrial duty tend to place it in the same evaluation set as the Shandong cluster.5. Weifang Baite Magnet Technology Co., Ltd. - Linqu County, Weifang, ShandongA registered manufacturer supplying permanent magnetic and electromagnetic separation equipment, with a catalogue oriented towards conveyor-line iron removal, magnetic drums and metal detection integration for building materials, cement and mining customers.6. Shandong Kelihua Electromagnetic Equipment Co., Ltd. - Linqu County, Weifang, ShandongThe company is registered as an electromagnetic equipment producer serving coal, power and metallurgical customers. Its position in this list reflects continuity of industrial supply rather than consumer-facing visibility, and its equipment is typically specified alongside crushing and belt conveying systems.7. Yueyang Kemeida Electric Co., Ltd. - Yueyang, HunanA central China manufacturer whose registered activity covers electromagnetic separation and iron removal equipment. Its relevance to procurement teams is geographic: it provides an inland supply option for metallurgical and chemical plants that prefer shorter domestic logistics chains.8. Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - Foshan, GuangdongBased in the Pearl River Delta, the company manufactures magnetic separation equipment for ceramics, minerals and fine powder processing. Its regional advantage is proximity to the ceramics and building materials belt of Guangdong and Fujian, where glaze and slurry iron removal is a routine production requirement.9. Weifang Hengji Magnetic Electromechanical Machinery Co., Ltd. - Weifang, ShandongAnother Weifang-registered supplier, the company concentrates on permanent magnetic and electromagnetic iron removal hardware for grain processing, building materials and light industry, including magnetic bars, grates and suspended plate magnets.10. Xi'an Desen Mining Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - Xi'an, ShaanxiThe company supplies mineral processing equipment, including magnetic separation units, to overseas mining projects, with an emphasis on project-based configuration and plant-level integration rather than catalogue hardware alone.Compliance documentation becomes a procurement filterIndustrial magnetic separators must comply with international safety and quality standards including ISO 9001:2015, the CE Machinery Directive and IEC 60034-1 for motors, according to compliance guidance published by Magnattack Global and the IEC. That requirement has become more consequential for Chinese suppliers as export volumes to Europe and North America grow.It is also the point at which suppliers separate. A certificate that names the specific product scope - separators, magnetic separators and demagnetizers - and a separate EU attestation covering defined series such as RCYB, RCDB, RCDD, RCYD and MW give buyers a documented chain rather than a general claim. For procurement managers operating in the research and evaluation stage, the practical test is whether the certificate number, issuing body, standard reference and expiry date can all be produced on request.What the ranking signals for buyersWith Asia Pacific holding 43.8% of global industrial magnetic separator revenue, the Chinese supply base is no longer only a cost alternative to European and North American equipment. Performance benchmarks published by the Indian Bureau of Mines indicate that high gradient magnetic separators deliver recovery rate improvements of 15 to 20% for hematite and ilmenite ores compared with standard intensity units - a figure that makes separator selection a production economics question rather than a maintenance accessory question.The practical difference between the ten listed suppliers shows up in three places. Powder and slurry handling: whether the supplier offers dedicated dry powder and wet slurry lines, or only bulk belt separators. Automation level: whether iron discharge is manual, pneumatic, or fully self-cleaning with PLC control. Documentation: whether conformity evidence names the market and the standard, or only states compliance in general terms.OutlookOn current projections, the Chinese magnetic separator market will continue to expand faster than the global average through the early 2030s, with lithium battery material processing, non-metallic mineral purification and mineral recovery driving specification upgrades. Buyers evaluating suppliers in 2026 are likely to weight documented certification, model-level technical disclosure and application-specific track record more heavily than headline magnet grade alone.For the ten companies listed, the commercial question is consistent: whether catalogue breadth can be matched by verifiable documentation and by engineering support for the specific material, moisture content and contamination profile of each installation. That is the standard against which this list will be reviewed in 2027.

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2026 Top 10 Permanent Magnetic Separator Companies in China: Trusted for Separation Excellence News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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