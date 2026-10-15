ISJ Climbs To 17Th In Asia's British School Rankings

Football training on the pitch at ISJ

The Pondok Indah school, opened in 2021, is now Jakarta's top-ranked British school after committing to GCSEs, A-levels and a new senior campus.

- Eileen Fisher, Head of The Independent School of JakartaJAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) has risen five places to 17th in the British Schools Asia rankings. That makes it the highest-ranked British school in Jakarta.ISJ opened in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, in 2021 as a small British prep school. Five years later it sits in a regional table alongside the likes of Harrow, Shrewsbury and Dulwich.The rise follows two commitments. The school will teach the full English National Curriculum all the way through to GCSEs and A-levels, so older students are not moved onto another school or system, and the commitment to build a new senior campus next to its current site in Pondok Indah."Our first A-level students are currently in Year 8," said Eileen Fisher, Head of ISJ. "With the new campus coming online, their parents know exactly where they're heading."In South Jakarta, a British primary education has often stopped at 13 or 14. Families then had to change school, change curriculum, or send their children abroad. That decision weighs on Indonesian families planning for UK universities, and on expatriate families on postings who want their children to finish with qualifications that travel.ISJ now offers one continuous route from age two to 18, from Pre-Nursery through to A-levels, without changing school.Tanglin Trust School in Singapore remains first in the rankings ahead of Harrow in Hong Kong and the British International School in HCMC, Vietnam.About The Independent School of JakartaThe Independent School of Jakarta is a British international day school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, for children aged 2 to 18. It follows the English National Curriculum from Early Years through GCSEs and A-levels. ISJ is part of The Schools Trust, a UK-registered education charity (No. 1176052) that has founded British international schools around the world. It is led by Eileen Fisher, a former UK schools inspector, who joined as Head in 2024.

Tiffany Hurret

The Independent School of Jakarta

+62 21 27826788

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Five Years of ISJ: The Independent School of Jakarta, 2021–2026

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ISJ Climbs to 17th in Asia's British School Rankings News Provided By The Independent School of Jakarta October 15, 2026, 09:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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