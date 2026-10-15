Ladakh Achieves Historic Development Milestone Happy To Be Part Of It, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Ladakh region has reached a historic milestone in its development, and he was happy to be a part of this historic moment.

PM Modi inaugurated five major development projects in Ladakh worth around Rs 3,350 crore.

Addressing a large gathering through video conferencing after he e-inaugurated these projects, the Prime Minister greeted the people in the Ladakhi language.

“A new chapter is being written today in the history of Ladakh, and I am happy to be associated with this technological milestone. These projects will bring electricity and water, and give new power to our people. Today, I saw it was snowing in Zanskar, and I saw the people there kept the Tricolour high and mighty. This is our Ladakh," he said

“For today's projects, I congratulate the people of Ladakh, engineers and all those associated with these projects. I must make a special mention of the BRO,” he said.

The PM said that some time ago he had laid the foundation stone of the new airport building at Leh, and today he is fortunate to inaugurate the new terminal of this airport.

“This terminal has been built for Rs 650 crore. The arrival capacity will increase from around 10 lakh to 35 lakh annually. Flight operations will increase three times. This airport terminal is fitted with geothermal technology and is the first airport in the country to have this facility. We are committed to the development of the region, and this terminal will give new energy to the tourism sector,” he said.

PM Modi said the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road has been dedicated to the people of Ladakh. It was built for Rs 2,500 crore, and travel time has been reduced from 12 hours to just three hours.“This road will boost travel and trade in the days to come,” he said.

The 9 MW Hanu Hydroelectric Project and associated transmission infrastructure to improve local power stability were also inaugurated by the PM. He said,“Dependable electricity not only brings light to our homes, but it also enlightens our lives. New works in villages, including for children's education, healthcare, small trade and business, are all possible after dependable electricity is available in our villages”.

The PM dedicated 40 water bodies spanning across 40 villages under Project Amrit Him Sarovar to mitigate local seasonal water shortages. He said that through these water bodies, local farmers will get irrigation for their fields. He said that earlier it was claimed that due to its peculiar geography, life in Ladakh was very difficult, and beyond this statement, previous governments never gave priority to Ladakh's development.

“For us today, Ladakh's development is our top priority. Till 2019 (when Ladakh was not a union territory), there was only a 1,800 km road network, and today it has increased to 4000 kms. There were only 19 big bridges, and today there are 75. The number of helipads has gone up from 7 to 40. Till 2019, only 3.5 per cent of people in Ladakh had access to safe drinking water, and today over 99 per cent of people have access to safe drinking water in the region”, the PM said.

He also spoke of progress on the Zojila Tunnel and added that it will make Ladakh an all-weather and year-round destination.

He said previously Ladakh had only 150 homestays, and today there are 3,000. He said the number of greenhouses now is over 11,000. He also added that to bring justice closer to their doorsteps, the Centre sanctioned the Leh bench of the J&K and Ladakh High Court in August.

The Prime Minister spoke about the next generations in Ladakh and said the focus of the Central government was to ensure they receive the best technological education without having to move outside.

He said campuses of IIT-Jammu and IIM-Jammu are being opened in Ladakh to ensure this. He also spoke about traditional products, including Pashmina, etc. He said whenever he meets foreign dignitaries, he gives them gifts of products made in Ladakh and speaks of the region's richness.

The PM said it was because of the Central government's efforts that the local apricot has a GI tag today. He spoke of the cultural and historical significance of Buddhist monasteries and artefacts of the region.

He said the country's first petroglyph conservation park has also been inaugurated in Leh.

PM Modi ended his speech by saying,“I am sure all of us will together carry Ladakh to even greater heights of prosperity and development”