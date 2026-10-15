Gujarat: Drones Scan 130 Sq Km In Rajkot, Flag 15,377 Mosquito Breeding Sites

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Oct 15 (IANS) The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Gujarat has identified 15,377 potential mosquito breeding sites through drone-based surveys and AI-assisted surveillance, with field teams carrying out insecticide spraying and source-reduction measures at 8,680 of these locations, according to a Health Department report released on Thursday.

The survey has covered 130.59 sq km of the city's total area of 161.85 sq km as of October 14.

The civic body has also carried out 236 hours of insecticide spraying using drones to control mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

The drone surveys focused on waterlogged areas, drains, pits and puddles along riverbeds, and other locations where mosquitoes may breed.

The technology is being used particularly at sites where conventional insecticide spraying is difficult or poses risks. Health workers from the respective wards and health centres are verifying the identified locations and undertaking spraying and source-reduction measures wherever necessary.

Alongside the drone-based exercise, field workers, Urban ASHA workers and multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) carried out anti-larval operations in 93,686 houses between October 8 and 14.

Fogging was also conducted in 602 houses during the period, while vehicle-mounted fogging machines were deployed in areas with high mosquito density. Residential societies, public roads and places where large numbers of people gather were also covered.

The civic body is inspecting residential houses, shops, apartment buildings, commercial complexes, industrial units and other premises to identify mosquito breeding sites.

During the period, 317 non-residential premises, including construction sites, schools, hospitals, hotels, industries, hostels, commercial complexes, scrap yards, basements, halls, party plots, religious places, petrol pumps and government offices, were inspected.

Notices were issued to 274 persons in residential areas and 59 in commercial areas in connection with mosquito breeding. "Notices were issued to owners, occupants or other responsible persons under the relevant bylaws, along with the collection of administrative charges," officials said.

The Health Department said the Aedes mosquito that transmits dengue bites during the daytime and can spread the infection to several people. The mosquito's short life cycle and rapid reproduction can lead to a rise in its population within a short period, particularly where clean water is allowed to stagnate in containers.

The corporation has also intensified surveillance to prevent water-borne disease outbreaks.

Between October 8 and 14, health workers surveyed a population of 2,86,688, distributed around 5,355 chlorine tablets and 973 oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, and conducted 3,334 residual chlorine tests.

The civic body has urged residents to prevent water from accumulating in and around their homes, eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites, and cooperate with health teams during drone surveys.

It has also advised people to maintain drinking water hygiene, boil or otherwise properly purify water before consumption, and follow the guidance issued by health workers.