Imran Khan Net Worth: 5 Lakh Film Fee To Rs. 12 Crore Paycheque, A Look At His Property

Imran Khan, best known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, was born on January 13, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin, United States. He is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and holds American citizenship.

The actor has an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin to live in India under the applicable rules. However, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship.

Imran has recently made headlines after receiving a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. The action reportedly followed his participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What is Imran Khan's net worth?

Imran Khan's exact net worth has not been officially disclosed. However, several online reports have estimated his wealth at around ₹127.5 crore. This figure should be treated as an unverified estimate rather than a confirmed assessment of his assets.

The actor earned a significant portion of his income during his Bollywood career, particularly when he was regularly appearing in films. Although he has remained away from the big screen for years, his earlier earnings and any other assets may contribute to his overall wealth.

However, without verified financial disclosures, it is difficult to establish the exact value of his properties, investments and other holdings.

Imran Khan's Karjat home away from Mumbai

Away from Bollywood's busy lifestyle, Imran Khan has reportedly made his home in Karjat, Maharashtra. The property has attracted attention for its peaceful surroundings and personal touches.

The actor has offered glimpses of his home on Instagram, giving fans a look at his life away from the film industry. His decision to spend time away from Mumbai's entertainment circuit has also drawn interest, particularly as he prepares for a possible return to acting.

While the property is frequently discussed in reports about his lifestyle, its current market value has not been independently established.

Imran Khan's highest film fee was reportedly ₹12 crore

Imran Khan's earnings from films reportedly increased significantly as his career progressed. According to a December 2025 report by The Indian Express, the actor revealed that his highest remuneration for a single film was ₹12 crore.

The report also highlighted the contrast between his early earnings and his later paycheques. Imran reportedly earned around ₹5 lakh for Kidnap, released in 2008, before his remuneration rose to several crores following the success of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

The reported ₹12 crore fee reflects the actor's earning potential during his active years in Bollywood. However, it should not be interpreted as his current income, given his extended absence from theatrical releases.

From Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na to Katti Batti: A look at his film career

Imran Khan made a strong impression as a leading actor with the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His performance helped establish him as a popular face among younger audiences.

He subsequently appeared in films across romantic comedy and other genres, including I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Despite enjoying several successful releases, the actor's career eventually slowed. His last theatrical release as a leading actor was Katti Batti in 2015, in which he starred opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Is Imran Khan preparing for a Bollywood comeback?

After staying away from films for several years, Imran Khan has attracted renewed attention over reports of his return to acting. His potential comeback has generated interest among fans who remember his performances in popular romantic comedies.

His recent public appearances and discussions surrounding his professional future have further revived curiosity about his next project. However, his future film commitments and release plans should be confirmed through official announcements.