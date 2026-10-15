Why Are Nasdaq Futures Sinking Premarket? CRWV, MU, TSM, SKHY, IBRX, RKLB, TSLA Stocks In Focus



Global semiconductor stock selloff has hit risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi slipped over 7% on Thursday, with SK Hynix and Samsung among the hardest-hit stocks.

TSM, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported strong Q3 earnings and raised its 2026 guidance. Investors will be watching for the release of September Producer Price Index (PPI), retail sales and weekly jobless claims data. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak at the IMF meeting later today.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early on Thursday as a broad selloff in global tech stocks and a hotter-than-expected CPI inflation print weighed on investor sentiment. Concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, combined with rising bond yields and Fed rate hike fears, have kept the market cautious.

Asian markets took a knock, with South Korea's KOSPI plunging over 7% and triggering a trading halt, led by a crack in heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix.

As of 4 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures fell 1%, S & P 500 futures were down 0.3%, while Dow and Russell 2000 futures gained 0.4%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 Index, has moderated to 'neutral' from 'bullish' a day ago, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained 'bullish' despite the selloff in semiconductor stocks.

Rate Hike Fears Re-Emerge

On Wednesday, the inflation print showed September CPI rising 0.6% month-on-month and 3.7% year-on-year, coming in above street estimates. With 10-year Treasury yields hovering around 5%, CME Fedwatch now puts expectations for a Fed rate hike at the upcoming October meeting at 27%.

Investors will be watching for the release of September Producer Price Index (PPI), retail sales, and weekly jobless claims data today. More importantly, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak at the IMF meeting later today. His commentary could offer clues on how policymakers are assessing the current macroeconomic situation.

Noted investor Michael Burry has warned of long-lasting market pain, as falling Treasury yields do not guarantee an equity rally. He added that semiconductors have already seen a selloff along with yields, and now a similar move across the Mag 7 stocks could add conviction to his 'Red October' call.

The Tech Radar

A new Gartner report has raised warnings, saying that over $3.5 trillion in AI infra spending faces write-down risks by 2030, and that over 80% of neocloud providers could lose their independent operations. This sparked a rout across AI cloud stocks on Wednesday.

CoreWeave (CRWV) and Nebius (NBIS) continue to see sharp dips along with other neocloud peers, even as CoreWeave CEO reaffirmed confidence in the company's $99B backlog. Additionally, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment bought 189K shares on Wednesday. And Dan Ives stated that the fears around Coreweave's selloff were“way overdone.” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM):Shares fell over 2% in early premarket trade despite raising its 2026 revenue guidance and posting a record Q3 profit.

Micron Technology (MU):Shares reel under pressure in early premarket trading amid global memory weakness. Separately, reports suggest the Taiwan President has urged management and unions to resolve bonus disputes to avoid a strike at Micron's Taiwan HBM packaging hub.

SK Hynix (SKHY):Shares have slipped for the eighth session amid reports that the company is seeking U.S. approval to export American chipmaking equipment to Chinese facilities as a precondition for building a factory in the U.S.

Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are also in the red, tracking broad-based weakness across the sector and amid reports that ByteDance is in advanced talks with MediaTek about custom AI data center chips.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell over 2%.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA):Shares fell nearly 2% in early premarket trade ahead of its Roadster event, which CEO Elon Musk has promised will be the 'greatest product demo of all time'. Retail is also tracking a Barclays note that suggested a potential Tesla-SpaceX merger announcement is likely before Tesla's annual meeting that takes place in early December.

SpaceX (SPCX):Elon Musk claims that the company's valuation could top $100 trillion within 10 years.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS):Shares fell 4% in early premarket trade, tracking broader sector weakness. Meanwhile, analysts have highlighted timeline risks suggesting that the company's 60-satellite milestone could slip to 2028.

Rocket Labs (RKLB)shares fell 10% in early premarket trade, and retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell to an all-time low after the company announced a delay of its reusable Neutron rocket launch to 2027.

ImmunityBio (IBRX)shares rose 2% in early premarket trade after the FDA expanded approval of its immunotherapy drug, Anktiva, for papillary non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Jefferies raised the firm's price target to $14 from $12 and maintained a Buy call, noting that the approval came about three months ahead of the January 2027 PDUFA deadline.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)shares fell 5% in early premarket trade after announcing that its phase 3 trial of VQW-765 for acute social anxiety failed to meet its primary endpoint, putting the clinical program on hold.

Skydance (SKYD) remains on the retail radar after clarifying an NYSE reference price adjustment to its Class B warrants, reducing the overall common valuation to $45.6 billion.

Netflix (NFLX)shares held steady in early premarket, even as retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into 'bearish' territory ahead of its earnings report next week.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwitsat the time of writing included Iren Limited (IREN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Shopify (SHOP).

What Else To Watch On Thursday

On the earnings front, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), U.S. Bancorp. (USB), PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), Prologis Inc. (PLD), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY), Alcoa Corp. (AA), and NextTrip Inc. (NTRP) are among those reporting today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com

On the earnings front, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), U.S. Bancorp. (USB), PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), Prologis Inc. (PLD), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY), Alcoa Corp. (AA), and NextTrip Inc. (NTRP) are among those reporting today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com