Uganda: Works Ministers Insists On Evictions Of Railway Line Encroachers Despite Concerns By Members Of Parliament (Mps)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Activities along or around Uganda's railway lines must feature 30 metres outside either side of the railway centre line, providing for a 60-metre reserve corridor, according to the standards and guidelines of the National Physical Planning Act.

Addressing the House on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, the Minister for Works and Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama said that of the 20,807 acres within the network of the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), 9,823 of comprise the reserve land.

He gave the clarification in line with a directive he issued on Tuesday, 29 September 2026 to the corporation to evict all encroachers and demolish illegal structures within the railway reserve.

“During the 10th Cabinet meeting held on 28 September 2026, concerns were raised on the existing encroachments on railway reserves which has affected implementation of the Meter Gauge Railway rehabilitation programmes,” Byamukama said.

He noted that approximately 28,486 encroachment cases have been identified along the railway corridors, station land and isolated properties citing the Busoga loop where encroachment has significantly affected the integrity of railway infrastructure.

“URC has previously undertaken engagements involving relevant security agencies and occupants. During these engagements, some occupants claimed that their occupation was authorised through allocations by State House. However, the corporation has not been presented with documentary evidence substantiating these claims,” the minister added.

Byamukama said that URC has undertaken direct measures to recover encroached railway land on top of surveying, title protection and litigation.

“The activities being undertaken include preparation of eviction schedules covering railway corridors and station land, stakeholders' sensitization, engagement with affected communities and coordination with relevant enforcement agencies,” he said.

Hon. Hussein Muyonjo (NUP, Jinja North Division) said government has previously issued titles on land surrounding the Busoga loop of the Mukono-Malaba railway line citing a previous meeting with former Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala.

“In the engagement with the minister by then, he specifically stated that it is 15 metres on either side for a 30-metre reserve corridor. When was the new survey of 60 metres taken? Did they engage the community?” Muyonjo asked.

Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth referred the matters arising to the Committee on Physical Infrastructure.

“The committee will investigate the contradiction on the space of the reserve corridor and visit the Busoga loop railway line and interact with the locals. We shall give the committee 30 days to investigate,” Oboth directed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo