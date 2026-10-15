The 11:11 Spacce Brings A Fresh Perspective On Wellness With Horse Pilates Experience In Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, October 2026: The 11:11 Spacce is inviting wellness enthusiasts to try something different with its Horse Pilates Experience, taking place on 17 October 2026 at CanterWoods Equestrian Centre in Gurugram.
Designed for people who want to step outside their usual fitness routine, the two-hour event brings together guided Pilates, a distinctive equestrian setting, and a relaxed breakfast. The idea is simple: make room for movement, enjoy a change of scenery, and give yourself a morning that feels different from the everyday rush.
With busy schedules often leaving little time for personal wellbeing, experiences that encourage people to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings are becoming an appealing addition to modern wellness routines. The Horse Pilates Experience offers an opportunity to explore that idea in a setting that combines physical activity with the atmosphere of an equestrian centre.
A Different Setting for Your Pilates Practice
For many people, exercise follows a familiar pattern: arrive at the gym, complete a workout, and return to the day's responsibilities. The Horse Pilates Experience offers an alternative by moving the practice into a natural setting where horses are nearby.
The morning begins with a Pilates session from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Participants can focus on movement, breathing, balance, and body awareness while enjoying the surroundings of CanterWoods Equestrian Centre.
Pilates appeals to people looking to incorporate controlled movement and mindful exercise into their routines. Experiencing it in a different environment adds a fresh dimension to the practice, making the session an opportunity to enjoy movement without the usual indoor studio setting.
Whether someone already enjoys Pilates or is interested in discovering a new wellness activity, the event provides a reason to make time for themselves and try something outside their normal routine. Those new to Pilates are encouraged to confirm the session's suitability and preparation requirements with the organiser before booking.
Good Movement, Good Food, and a Slower Start
The experience continues after the Pilates session, with breakfast scheduled from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Participants can enjoy matcha, coffee, sandwiches, pasta, and more as they wind down after the morning's activity.
Rather than ending immediately after exercise, the event leaves time to sit, eat, and enjoy the setting. This combination of movement and breakfast makes the experience suitable for those who appreciate wellness activities that feel considered without being overly formal.
From the early morning atmosphere to the opportunity to enjoy breakfast in a different environment, the event is designed to offer more than another item on the fitness calendar. It is a chance to begin the weekend with an activity that brings together movement, surroundings, and a little time away from everyday demands.
Event Details: Horse Pilates Experience, Gurugram
The Horse Pilates Experience will take place on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at CanterWoods Equestrian Centre, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram.
Event schedule:
7:00 AM – 8:00 AM: Pilates session in an equestrian setting, with horses nearby.
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Breakfast featuring matcha, coffee, sandwiches, pasta, and more.
Venue:
CanterWoods Equestrian Centre
Farm No. 29, Green Farms, Valley View
Faridabad–Gurgaon Road, opposite Paras Quartier
Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana 122003
Ticket prices:
Early-bird ticket: ₹1,999 for the first five successful bookings.
Regular ticket: ₹2,299 after the early-bird allocation has been filled.
Participants can visit The 11:11 Spacce event page to review the details and book online. Early-bird pricing applies only while the initial allocation remains available.
Discover a New Side of Wellness with The 11:11 Spacce
The Horse Pilates Experience reflects an approach to wellness that makes space for variety, personal time, and new experiences. By combining Pilates with an equestrian setting and breakfast, The 11:11 Spacce is offering Gurugram residents an opportunity to try a different kind of morning activity.
For those exploring Pilates events in Gurugram, outdoor wellness activities, or unique fitness experiences in Gurgaon, the event offers a way to step away from familiar surroundings and approach the weekend with intention.
The event takes place for one morning only, making advance booking advisable for anyone interested in attending.
Explore the event and book your place:
About The 11:11 Spacce
The 11:11 Spacce is a wellness studio based in Gurugram, offering experiences and services centred on movement, mindfulness, and personal wellbeing. Through its wellness offerings and special events, the studio creates opportunities for people to explore different ways of incorporating wellbeing into their lives.
Media and Event Information:
Designed for people who want to step outside their usual fitness routine, the two-hour event brings together guided Pilates, a distinctive equestrian setting, and a relaxed breakfast. The idea is simple: make room for movement, enjoy a change of scenery, and give yourself a morning that feels different from the everyday rush.
With busy schedules often leaving little time for personal wellbeing, experiences that encourage people to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings are becoming an appealing addition to modern wellness routines. The Horse Pilates Experience offers an opportunity to explore that idea in a setting that combines physical activity with the atmosphere of an equestrian centre.
A Different Setting for Your Pilates Practice
For many people, exercise follows a familiar pattern: arrive at the gym, complete a workout, and return to the day's responsibilities. The Horse Pilates Experience offers an alternative by moving the practice into a natural setting where horses are nearby.
The morning begins with a Pilates session from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Participants can focus on movement, breathing, balance, and body awareness while enjoying the surroundings of CanterWoods Equestrian Centre.
Pilates appeals to people looking to incorporate controlled movement and mindful exercise into their routines. Experiencing it in a different environment adds a fresh dimension to the practice, making the session an opportunity to enjoy movement without the usual indoor studio setting.
Whether someone already enjoys Pilates or is interested in discovering a new wellness activity, the event provides a reason to make time for themselves and try something outside their normal routine. Those new to Pilates are encouraged to confirm the session's suitability and preparation requirements with the organiser before booking.
Good Movement, Good Food, and a Slower Start
The experience continues after the Pilates session, with breakfast scheduled from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Participants can enjoy matcha, coffee, sandwiches, pasta, and more as they wind down after the morning's activity.
Rather than ending immediately after exercise, the event leaves time to sit, eat, and enjoy the setting. This combination of movement and breakfast makes the experience suitable for those who appreciate wellness activities that feel considered without being overly formal.
From the early morning atmosphere to the opportunity to enjoy breakfast in a different environment, the event is designed to offer more than another item on the fitness calendar. It is a chance to begin the weekend with an activity that brings together movement, surroundings, and a little time away from everyday demands.
Event Details: Horse Pilates Experience, Gurugram
The Horse Pilates Experience will take place on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at CanterWoods Equestrian Centre, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram.
Event schedule:
7:00 AM – 8:00 AM: Pilates session in an equestrian setting, with horses nearby.
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Breakfast featuring matcha, coffee, sandwiches, pasta, and more.
Venue:
CanterWoods Equestrian Centre
Farm No. 29, Green Farms, Valley View
Faridabad–Gurgaon Road, opposite Paras Quartier
Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana 122003
Ticket prices:
Early-bird ticket: ₹1,999 for the first five successful bookings.
Regular ticket: ₹2,299 after the early-bird allocation has been filled.
Participants can visit The 11:11 Spacce event page to review the details and book online. Early-bird pricing applies only while the initial allocation remains available.
Discover a New Side of Wellness with The 11:11 Spacce
The Horse Pilates Experience reflects an approach to wellness that makes space for variety, personal time, and new experiences. By combining Pilates with an equestrian setting and breakfast, The 11:11 Spacce is offering Gurugram residents an opportunity to try a different kind of morning activity.
For those exploring Pilates events in Gurugram, outdoor wellness activities, or unique fitness experiences in Gurgaon, the event offers a way to step away from familiar surroundings and approach the weekend with intention.
The event takes place for one morning only, making advance booking advisable for anyone interested in attending.
Explore the event and book your place:
About The 11:11 Spacce
The 11:11 Spacce is a wellness studio based in Gurugram, offering experiences and services centred on movement, mindfulness, and personal wellbeing. Through its wellness offerings and special events, the studio creates opportunities for people to explore different ways of incorporating wellbeing into their lives.
Media and Event Information:
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