BIX 2026 Counts Down To Opening With Post-GLP-1 Session On The Next Obesity Treatment Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) One month ahead of its opening, BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2026 (BIX 2026) has unveiled its full conference program, highlighting discussions on the technologies, business strategies, and market trends shaping the global biotechnology industry. Korea's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical convention will be held from October 28–30 at COEX, Seoul, bringing together more than 300 companies and 90 speakers from around the world.
This year's conference will explore key topics ranging from AI-driven drug development, radiopharmaceuticals, investment and M&A, and regulatory developments to emerging fields such as preventive nutrition, connected care, space biotech, animal health, and beauty.
A featured session,“Post-GLP-1: Who Will Lead the Next Expansion of the Obesity Market?”, will examine the rapidly evolving obesity treatment landscape. Following the success of GLP-1 therapies, competition among next-generation treatments has intensified, with factors such as pricing, patient access, manufacturing capabilities, and global partnerships increasingly influencing market leadership.
The session will bring together industry experts including Billy Cho, Head of JVC at CBC Group; Huizhong Xiong, Vice President of Innovent Biologics; Inyoung Choi, Head of R&D at Hanmi Pharmaceutical; and Seulki Lee, CEO of D&D Pharmatech. Speakers will discuss investment trends, global expansion strategies, market access challenges, and emerging approaches to obesity and metabolic disease treatment.
“The bioindustry's business strategies are evolving rapidly as advances in therapeutics, AI, investment, and global competition converge,” said Seung-kyou Lee, Vice President of KoreaBIO.“BIX 2026 will provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, build partnerships, and explore new business opportunities.”
The event will also feature approximately 600 exhibition booths and a business partnering program connecting exhibitors, buyers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.
For more information and registration, visit
This year's conference will explore key topics ranging from AI-driven drug development, radiopharmaceuticals, investment and M&A, and regulatory developments to emerging fields such as preventive nutrition, connected care, space biotech, animal health, and beauty.
A featured session,“Post-GLP-1: Who Will Lead the Next Expansion of the Obesity Market?”, will examine the rapidly evolving obesity treatment landscape. Following the success of GLP-1 therapies, competition among next-generation treatments has intensified, with factors such as pricing, patient access, manufacturing capabilities, and global partnerships increasingly influencing market leadership.
The session will bring together industry experts including Billy Cho, Head of JVC at CBC Group; Huizhong Xiong, Vice President of Innovent Biologics; Inyoung Choi, Head of R&D at Hanmi Pharmaceutical; and Seulki Lee, CEO of D&D Pharmatech. Speakers will discuss investment trends, global expansion strategies, market access challenges, and emerging approaches to obesity and metabolic disease treatment.
“The bioindustry's business strategies are evolving rapidly as advances in therapeutics, AI, investment, and global competition converge,” said Seung-kyou Lee, Vice President of KoreaBIO.“BIX 2026 will provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, build partnerships, and explore new business opportunities.”
The event will also feature approximately 600 exhibition booths and a business partnering program connecting exhibitors, buyers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.
For more information and registration, visit
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