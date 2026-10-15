HP Announces Special Offers On Latest Products For The Festive Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 15, 2026 - As the festive season begins, HP is offering exciting discounts and special deals on its latest range of laptops, accessories, and printers. These exclusive offers aim to elevate the festive experience for consumers, making it an ideal time to upgrade their tech. Shoppers can enjoy savings on the new AI OmniBook laptops, as well as the Omen and Victus gaming laptop series, giving them plenty of options to choose from this festive season. Furthermore, HP is extending its festive offers to its range of Smart Tank printers.
These exclusive offers are available at HP World stores, HP authorized offline sellers and HP Online store till 10th November 2026, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to gear up for the upcoming festive season[i].
HP OmniBook Ultra and X:
Up to Rs 18,000 cashback with leading banks[ii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 20,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook Ultra[iii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 15,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook X[iv]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an OmniBook Ultra or OmniBook X[v]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook X or Ultra[vi]
HP OmniBook 7, 5 and 3:
Up to Rs 12,000 cashback with leading banks[vii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 7[viii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 7,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 5[ix]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 3[x]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an OmniBook 7, 5 or 3[xi]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 3,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook 7[xii]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 2,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook 5 or 3[xiii]
HP Omen series:
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 15,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Omen[xiv]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an Omen[xv]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of an Omen[xvi]
Get a HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3727 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an Omen 5000 series[xvii]
Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6397 at Rs 999 on the purchase of an Omen 5000 series[xviii]
HP Victus series:
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus[xix]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of a Victus[xx]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of a Victus[xxi]
Get a HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3727 at Rs 499 on the purchase of a Victus 5000 series[xxii]
Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6397 at Rs 999 on the purchase of a Victus 5000 series[xxiii]
HP Smart Tank Printers[xxiv]
Avail a Fastrack Vibes 4.0 by Titan or VIP Business Trolly or India Terrain Voucher on the purchase of an HP Smart Tank[xxv] printer[xxvi]
Get Rs 750 instant cashback on the purchase of an HP Smart Tank printer with HDFC Bank and SBI credit card[xxvii]
Get Rs 1,000 instant cashback on EMI transactions with select credit cards[xxviii]
AI Fiesta Offer: Avail subscription for AI platforms including Claude 4, Deepseek, GPT-5, Perplexity AI, Gemini 2.5 and Grok 4 worth Rs 96,000 at Rs 999 on the purchase of HP OmniBook series, HP Omen series and HP Victus series.[xxix]
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.
These exclusive offers are available at HP World stores, HP authorized offline sellers and HP Online store till 10th November 2026, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to gear up for the upcoming festive season[i].
HP OmniBook Ultra and X:
Up to Rs 18,000 cashback with leading banks[ii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 20,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook Ultra[iii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 15,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook X[iv]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an OmniBook Ultra or OmniBook X[v]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook X or Ultra[vi]
HP OmniBook 7, 5 and 3:
Up to Rs 12,000 cashback with leading banks[vii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 7[viii]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 7,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 5[ix]
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 3[x]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an OmniBook 7, 5 or 3[xi]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 3,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook 7[xii]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 2,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook 5 or 3[xiii]
HP Omen series:
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 15,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Omen[xiv]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an Omen[xv]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of an Omen[xvi]
Get a HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3727 at Rs 499 on the purchase of an Omen 5000 series[xvii]
Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6397 at Rs 999 on the purchase of an Omen 5000 series[xviii]
HP Victus series:
HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 via Cashify on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus[xix]
Get a Da Milano Combo worth Rs 10,999 at Rs 499 on the purchase of a Victus[xx]
Enjoy 2-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and antivirus at Rs 4,999 on the purchase of a Victus[xxi]
Get a HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3727 at Rs 499 on the purchase of a Victus 5000 series[xxii]
Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6397 at Rs 999 on the purchase of a Victus 5000 series[xxiii]
HP Smart Tank Printers[xxiv]
Avail a Fastrack Vibes 4.0 by Titan or VIP Business Trolly or India Terrain Voucher on the purchase of an HP Smart Tank[xxv] printer[xxvi]
Get Rs 750 instant cashback on the purchase of an HP Smart Tank printer with HDFC Bank and SBI credit card[xxvii]
Get Rs 1,000 instant cashback on EMI transactions with select credit cards[xxviii]
AI Fiesta Offer: Avail subscription for AI platforms including Claude 4, Deepseek, GPT-5, Perplexity AI, Gemini 2.5 and Grok 4 worth Rs 96,000 at Rs 999 on the purchase of HP OmniBook series, HP Omen series and HP Victus series.[xxix]
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.
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