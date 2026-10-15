Tajvi Gold & Diamonds Unveils The Aurelia Diamond Collection In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2026 – Tajvi Gold & Diamonds, a fine jewellery brand based in the Gold Souq, Deira, today announced the launch of the Aurelia Diamond Collection, a new range of certified diamond jewellery designed for modern buyers who want lasting quality and timeless style.
The collection brings together handcrafted pieces in 18k and 22k gold, including diamond rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Each piece is set with certified diamonds and carries hallmarked gold, giving customers clear proof of purity and value.
What the Collection Offers
The Aurelia Diamond Collection was created to suit different occasions and tastes, from everyday wear to weddings and celebrations. Highlights include:
Solitaire and halo diamond rings for engagements and anniversaries
Diamond necklaces and pendants in classic and contemporary designs
Diamond jewellery for women, from light daily-wear studs to full bridal sets
Diamond jewellery for men, including studs, bracelets and band rings
Yellow, white and rose gold options in every category
"Our customers want diamond jewellery they can trust and wear for years. With this collection, we focused on certified stones, honest pricing and designs that work for daily life as well as special occasions," said a spokesperson for Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.
Quality and Transparency
Every diamond in the collection comes with a grading certificate covering cut, clarity, colour and carat. Customers can view pieces in person at the Deira showroom, compare options with the jewellery team and get guidance on sizing, settings and care.
Availability
The Aurelia Diamond Collection is available now at the Tajvi Gold & Diamonds showroom in the Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai, and online at
About Tajvi Gold & Diamonds
Tajvi Gold & Diamonds is a fine jewellery brand based in the Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai. The brand offers certified diamonds and handcrafted gold designs, with collections that include diamond rings, diamond necklaces, and diamond jewellery for men and women.
Media Contact
Tajvi Gold & Diamonds Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai, UAE Website:
The collection brings together handcrafted pieces in 18k and 22k gold, including diamond rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Each piece is set with certified diamonds and carries hallmarked gold, giving customers clear proof of purity and value.
What the Collection Offers
The Aurelia Diamond Collection was created to suit different occasions and tastes, from everyday wear to weddings and celebrations. Highlights include:
Solitaire and halo diamond rings for engagements and anniversaries
Diamond necklaces and pendants in classic and contemporary designs
Diamond jewellery for women, from light daily-wear studs to full bridal sets
Diamond jewellery for men, including studs, bracelets and band rings
Yellow, white and rose gold options in every category
"Our customers want diamond jewellery they can trust and wear for years. With this collection, we focused on certified stones, honest pricing and designs that work for daily life as well as special occasions," said a spokesperson for Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.
Quality and Transparency
Every diamond in the collection comes with a grading certificate covering cut, clarity, colour and carat. Customers can view pieces in person at the Deira showroom, compare options with the jewellery team and get guidance on sizing, settings and care.
Availability
The Aurelia Diamond Collection is available now at the Tajvi Gold & Diamonds showroom in the Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai, and online at
About Tajvi Gold & Diamonds
Tajvi Gold & Diamonds is a fine jewellery brand based in the Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai. The brand offers certified diamonds and handcrafted gold designs, with collections that include diamond rings, diamond necklaces, and diamond jewellery for men and women.
Media Contact
Tajvi Gold & Diamonds Gold Souq, Deira, Dubai, UAE Website:
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