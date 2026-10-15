Varun Dhawan Joins Shark Tank Brand Better Nutrition As Investor And Brand Ambassador
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 15th October, 2026: Better Nutrition is India's first biofortified staples brand offering Aata, Dal, Chawal and Millets that are naturally enriched with upto 2X more Iron, Zinc and other essential micronutrients. The range is available on all leading Q-comm platforms and on The company has built its business around a simple idea: the food people eat every day should be a meaningful source of better nutrition.
The company works at the source, using biofortified seeds, soil science and farm-level testing to grow crops with higher levels of essential nutrients. Its X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) technology is used to measure and validate nutrient levels at the source. These crops are then transformed into everyday foods including atta, rice and pulses.
The proposition for consumers is simple: food that tastes great, fits naturally into everyday meals and offers meaningful nutritional value from nutrients such as iron, zinc and protein. Instead of asking consumers to fundamentally change what they eat, Better Nutrition is working to improve the food already on their plates.
Varun's association with Better Nutrition began with his own farm. After acquiring agricultural land, he started learning more about soil, seeds and the food being produced on the land. That led him to Better Nutrition and its approach to biofortification.
What began with his own farm has now evolved into an investment and a deeper association with the company. His farm will itself be developed as a biofortified farm with Better Nutrition.
Varun adds-“We're working together to make my farm biofortified. And yeah, Better Nutrition is my brand now too. I really like the mission behind it, and I want to be part of that journey. You'll be seeing a lot more of me with my brand. So this is quite personal for me.”
Prateek Rastogi, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Nutrition, said,“We started Better Nutrition with a simple belief: if the food Indians eat every day can be more nutritious, that is where we should start. But making that happen requires much more than putting a claim on a packet. It starts with the seed, the soil and the farmer, and then requires testing and validation all the way through to the food. Varun understood that very quickly. His decision to invest in the company and turn his own farm into a biofortified farm shows how deeply he connects with the mission.”
The response to Varun's journey has already started extending beyond his own farm. Following his videos and the announcement around his biofortified farm, Better Nutrition has received enquiries from consumers asking whether their own farms can also be converted into biofortified farms.
With interest coming in from farm owners, the company has now opened applications for its Biofortified Farm programme on its website. Farm owners can submit their details to have their farms evaluated for participation.
The programme will allow Better Nutrition to identify farms where its seed, soil and farm-level testing capabilities can be deployed, while creating a growing network of farms exploring biofortification.
About Better Nutrition
Founded by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Better Nutrition is building a seed-to-shelf biofortified food company, connecting seeds, soil, farmers, testing, crop validation, processing and consumer food.
The company works with farmers to cultivate crops naturally enriched with essential micronutrients from the seed stage and uses testing to validate nutrient density at the source. Its products include biofortified atta, rice and pulses and are available across leading quick-commerce, e-commerce and retail platforms.
The company works at the source, using biofortified seeds, soil science and farm-level testing to grow crops with higher levels of essential nutrients. Its X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) technology is used to measure and validate nutrient levels at the source. These crops are then transformed into everyday foods including atta, rice and pulses.
The proposition for consumers is simple: food that tastes great, fits naturally into everyday meals and offers meaningful nutritional value from nutrients such as iron, zinc and protein. Instead of asking consumers to fundamentally change what they eat, Better Nutrition is working to improve the food already on their plates.
Varun's association with Better Nutrition began with his own farm. After acquiring agricultural land, he started learning more about soil, seeds and the food being produced on the land. That led him to Better Nutrition and its approach to biofortification.
What began with his own farm has now evolved into an investment and a deeper association with the company. His farm will itself be developed as a biofortified farm with Better Nutrition.
Varun adds-“We're working together to make my farm biofortified. And yeah, Better Nutrition is my brand now too. I really like the mission behind it, and I want to be part of that journey. You'll be seeing a lot more of me with my brand. So this is quite personal for me.”
Prateek Rastogi, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Nutrition, said,“We started Better Nutrition with a simple belief: if the food Indians eat every day can be more nutritious, that is where we should start. But making that happen requires much more than putting a claim on a packet. It starts with the seed, the soil and the farmer, and then requires testing and validation all the way through to the food. Varun understood that very quickly. His decision to invest in the company and turn his own farm into a biofortified farm shows how deeply he connects with the mission.”
The response to Varun's journey has already started extending beyond his own farm. Following his videos and the announcement around his biofortified farm, Better Nutrition has received enquiries from consumers asking whether their own farms can also be converted into biofortified farms.
With interest coming in from farm owners, the company has now opened applications for its Biofortified Farm programme on its website. Farm owners can submit their details to have their farms evaluated for participation.
The programme will allow Better Nutrition to identify farms where its seed, soil and farm-level testing capabilities can be deployed, while creating a growing network of farms exploring biofortification.
About Better Nutrition
Founded by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Better Nutrition is building a seed-to-shelf biofortified food company, connecting seeds, soil, farmers, testing, crop validation, processing and consumer food.
The company works with farmers to cultivate crops naturally enriched with essential micronutrients from the seed stage and uses testing to validate nutrient density at the source. Its products include biofortified atta, rice and pulses and are available across leading quick-commerce, e-commerce and retail platforms.
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