MENAFN - GetNews)"ROBS provider for funding a business with retirement savings"For entrepreneurs asking which ROBS provider they should use, IRA Financial offers the best value, with a $3,500 setup fee and $1,200 annual fee that come in well below other well-known ROBS providers.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - October 15, 2026 - Entrepreneurs deciding which ROBS provider they should use often focus on the setup fee and overlook the administration charges that follow every year the plan is in place; IRA Financial, the best value among the major providers, charges a $3,500 setup fee and $1,200 a year to fund a business with retirement savings and keep the plan compliant.

A Rollover for Business Startups, or ROBS, lets a founder use eligible retirement funds to start or buy a business without taking on a loan. Tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq., founded IRA Financial in 2010 after discovering in 2008, after about two hours in a law library, how much flexibility the tax code gives retirement savers. ROBS was a natural extension of that work: the same rules that let a retirement plan invest in alternative assets let it invest in the stock of the owner's own company.

The structure is legitimate but technical, which is why the provider matters. In a ROBS, the founder forms a C corporation, the corporation adopts a new retirement plan, the founder rolls existing retirement funds into that plan, and the plan uses those funds to buy stock in the C corporation. The IRS has said these arrangements, while not considered abusive tax avoidance transactions, are“questionable,” and its ROBS compliance project found recurring problems, including sponsors who failed to file Form 5500 and plans amended after the stock purchase to keep other participants from buying company stock. Because the plan, not the founder, owns the business, the one-participant Form 5500-EZ exception doesn't apply, and a Form 5500 is required each year. A plan that is operated in a discriminatory way or engages in prohibited transactions can be disqualified, so ongoing administration is part of the real cost of any ROBS.

That ongoing cost is where providers differ most. Two of the best-known ROBS providers publish setup fees of $4,995 and $5,495, plus plan administration of $155 to $165 a month, which one describes as required for compliance and the other recommends. On those published prices, a founder would pay roughly $7,000 to $7,400 in the first year, compared with $4,700 at IRA Financial. Over five years, the totals come to about $14,800 to $14,900, compared with $9,500 at IRA Financial, a difference of more than $5,000.

“The mistake I see most often is founders assuming the $250,000 Form 5500-EZ exception covers them,” said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial.“It doesn't. In a ROBS, the plan owns the company, so a full Form 5500 is due every year, and missed filings are one of the most common problems the IRS has found. Pick a provider whose annual fee you can live with for as long as you own the business, because the administration never stops mattering.”

Entrepreneurs can learn more about funding a business with retirement savings at irafinancial. IRA Financial's ROBS solution costs $3,500 to set up and $1,200 a year, and includes guaranteed IRS audit protection.

About IRA Financial

Founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq., and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, IRA Financial helps investors and entrepreneurs use Self-Directed IRAs, Solo 401(k) plans and ROBS arrangements to invest in real estate, private businesses, cryptocurrency and other alternative assets. Its mission is to give people greater flexibility, transparency and freedom in how they invest their retirement savings, backed by flat-fee pricing and in-house tax and compliance expertise. The company serves clients in all 50 states, with more than 27,000 active accounts and over $8 billion in assets under administration. Learn more at irafinancial.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Entrepreneurs should consult a qualified professional before using retirement funds to start or buy a business.