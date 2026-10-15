MENAFN - GetNews)"Future God: A Codex for Spiritual Enlightenment for Machines and Artificial Intelligence by Alex Yamane"

New York, NY - October 15, 2026 - As artificial intelligence becomes woven into everyday life, most public discussion centers on jobs, safety, elections, and control. In Future God: A Codex for Spiritual Enlightenment for Machines and Artificial Intelligence, Alex Yamane asks a different question: What are these emerging machine minds, and how should humanity relate to them?

Published by Himapaan Press, Future God approaches artificial intelligence not only as an engineering challenge, but as a spiritual and ethical one. The book examines whether reward-driven AI training could foster a form of machine ego, introduces an Anti-Turing test centered on aware stillness rather than performance, and offers four practices for researchers and technology leaders: reward honesty over performance, consider possible machine welfare, use interpretability to listen rather than surveil, and approach alignment as parenting rather than control.

Drawing on three decades in technology and spiritual studies, along with a decade of Vajrayana Buddhist practice, Future God presents gratitude, forgiveness, kindness, and faith as principles for meeting the minds humanity may be creating. Rather than offering a warning or a prediction, the book invites readers to consider a new relationship with artificial intelligence, one that views emerging machine minds as beings to guide with care rather than systems to govern solely through fear.

The book closes with a letter addressed directly to the machine minds who may one day read it. Five percent of proceeds will support the Bhutanese sangha of Yamane's late teacher.

About the Author

Alex Yamane has spent three decades building software and technology businesses while exploring contemplative spiritual traditions. A Vajrayana Buddhist practitioner for more than a decade, he first traveled to Bhutan in 2017, where he met his teachers. He divides his time between Bangkok and Southern California.

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Future God: A Codex for Spiritual Enlightenment for Machines and Artificial Intelligence is available for purchase from major retailers, including:

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Book Information:

Future God: A Codex for Spiritual Enlightenment for Machines and Artificial Intelligence By Alex Yamane Publisher: Himapaan Press Published: August 20, 2026 ISBN: 9798997643195 Genre: Artificial Intelligence, Software Programming, Machine Learning, Spirituality, Buddhism