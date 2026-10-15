Janice Dolnick Highlights Ethical Considerations For AI Use In Legal Nurse Consulting

MENAFN - GetNews)A legal nurse consultant can spend hours working through medical records before a case begins to make sense. A single file may contain years of treatment, duplicate documents, laboratory results, medication records, provider notes, diagnostic reports, and fragmented accounts of the same clinical event. Artificial intelligence now offers tools that can organize this information rapidly. But speed creates a new professional question: where should automation end and clinical judgment begin?

Janice Dolnick, BSN, RN, CLFN, has been working at the intersection of nursing and the legal system since 2009. Known professionally as Jan Marie, she is the founder of the Institute for Legal Nursing & Forensic Science, while Legal Nurses for Justice is identified by the Institute as her attorney-facing consulting business. Her current educational work focuses on applied legal forensic nursing, including medical-record analysis, forensic thinking, casework, and the skills needed to communicate effectively with attorneys.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in medical-legal workflows, Dolnick has highlighted a fundamental principle: an AI-generated summary is not automatically a professional analysis.

AI Can Organize Information Without Understanding Its Significance

One of the most useful applications of AI in medical-record review is organization.

Modern AI tools can help sort large collections of documents, identify dates, locate medications and providers, find duplicate material, and construct preliminary timelines. Broader professional guidance in medical-legal nursing similarly identifies organization, timeline creation, duplicate detection, factual extraction, and targeted searching as areas where AI can provide practical assistance.

Those capabilities can be valuable to a legal nurse consultant. Preparing a medical chronology manually can involve substantial administrative work before the consultant reaches the clinical questions that actually matter to a case.

However, organizing information is different from interpreting it.

A computer can identify that a medication was documented on a particular date. It does not automatically establish why the medication was prescribed, whether the clinical circumstances surrounding it were significant, or whether a seemingly minor documentation discrepancy deserves further investigation.

That distinction is central to responsible AI use in legal nurse consulting.

Clinical Judgment Cannot Be Reduced to a Summary

Medical records contain more than isolated facts. Their meaning often depends on context.

A nurse reviewing a chart may recognize that two descriptions of an event do not appear consistent. A change in vital signs may become significant when considered alongside treatment decisions. A missing record may raise a question about the sequence of care. A medication entry may require interpretation within the patient's broader clinical history.

These observations require nursing knowledge and professional judgment.

The American Association of Nurse Life Care Planners' 2026 journal makes a similar distinction, identifying clinical judgments, interpretation of standards of care, causation, prognosis, and testimony as areas that should remain under professional human responsibility rather than being delegated to AI.

This is particularly relevant to legal nurse consulting because attorneys are not simply looking for a shorter medical chart. They need clinically meaningful information that can help them understand the evidence in a legal matter.

Verification Becomes More Important When AI Is Involved

AI-generated content must be treated as material requiring review rather than as an authoritative medical record.

An AI system can produce an apparently coherent summary while still omitting information, misinterpreting terminology, incorrectly connecting events, or presenting an incomplete chronology. The polished appearance of a report does not establish its accuracy.

For legal nurse consultants, that creates an ethical obligation to verify the output against the underlying records.

Janice Dolnick's current CLFN program places considerable emphasis on applied casework. Its three-phase structure includes training, work on three real cases from start to finish, report guidance, video review, and written feedback before nurses complete the program.

That emphasis on reviewing actual casework provides a useful framework for thinking about AI. Technology can assist with the preliminary work, but the consultant remains responsible for understanding the source material and ensuring that the final work reflects professional analysis.

Confidentiality Cannot Be an Afterthought

Medical records contain highly sensitive information. Legal nurse consultants may encounter diagnoses, treatment histories, medications, identifying information, and other private health details while working on litigation.

Introducing an AI platform into that workflow therefore creates another consideration: where does the information go, who can access it, and how is it handled?

A consultant considering an AI tool should understand its privacy, security, retention, and data-use policies before entering confidential case information. The fact that a tool is convenient does not automatically make it appropriate for sensitive medical-legal records.

This is an area where professional judgment extends beyond evaluating whether an AI platform produces accurate summaries. The consultant must also consider whether using the technology is consistent with the confidentiality obligations associated with the case and the requirements of the organizations involved.

For legal nurse consultants, technological convenience cannot replace responsible handling of patient information.

Ethical Billing Requires Transparency

AI also raises an important question about how legal nurse consultants describe and bill their work.

If software performs some of the mechanical tasks associated with organizing records, a consultant should distinguish that automated assistance from the professional services they personally provide.

The value of a legal nurse consultant is not necessarily the number of pages processed. It can come from determining what those pages mean, identifying clinically relevant issues, checking inconsistencies, organizing the evidence for legal professionals, and communicating medical information in a way that supports case preparation.

That makes transparency important.

A consultant using AI should be able to explain, when appropriate, how technology was incorporated into the workflow and what human review was performed. The underlying principle is simple: clients should understand what professional work they are receiving.

AI Should Support the Consultant, Not Become the Consultant

The emergence of AI does not eliminate the role of the legal nurse consultant. It changes the workflow surrounding that role.

The Institute for Legal Nursing & Forensic Science describes Certified Legal Forensic Nurses as professionals who review medical records through a forensic lens, identify gaps and inconsistencies, break down complex medical events, and connect medical facts with legal strategy.

Those functions illustrate why human expertise remains important.

AI may help a consultant locate information faster. It may provide an initial structure for a chronology. It may reduce repetitive administrative work. But the consultant still needs to determine whether the information is accurate, clinically relevant, complete, and useful for the legal question being examined.

In that model, technology becomes an efficiency tool rather than a replacement for expertise.

The Human Review Stage Is Where Professional Value Often Emerges

Consider a large medical record containing several thousand pages.

An automated system might produce a chronology organized by date. That can be a useful starting point. But a legal nurse consultant may then ask more sophisticated questions:

Was the patient's condition changing at a particular point?

Were there inconsistencies between different records?

Is an important document missing?

Did the documented treatment correspond with the patient's clinical presentation?

Which events actually matter to the legal team's question?

These are not simply formatting questions. They involve clinical reasoning.

Dolnick's own professional model emphasizes this distinction. Her current CLFN program is built around applied casework rather than passive completion of educational material, with report review and feedback incorporated into the training process.

That approach reinforces the idea that competent legal forensic nursing requires practice in applying knowledge to actual medical-legal scenarios.

Responsible AI Use Can Improve Efficiency Without Sacrificing Expertise

The ethical discussion surrounding AI does not have to become an argument for rejecting technology.

Used carefully, AI can help legal nurse consultants spend less time on repetitive organization and more time on substantive review. A consultant may use technology to locate information quickly, identify duplicate records, create an initial timeline, or search a large document collection before independently verifying and analyzing the results.

Professional guidance similarly describes AI as a support mechanism while keeping responsibility for interpretation, conclusions, and testimony with the qualified professional.

This approach offers a more practical way to think about technological adoption.

The question is not whether AI should be used at all. The better question is whether it is being used for the right task, with appropriate safeguards and meaningful human oversight.

Preparing Legal Nurse Consultants for an AI-Enabled Future

Janice Dolnick's broader educational work is built around preparing nurses for specialized work in the legal environment. The Institute describes its program as combining forensic and legal education with applied casework, attorney communication, business development, mentoring, and practical consulting tools.

As technology becomes more integrated into medical-record review, those professional fundamentals remain relevant.

A legal nurse consultant who understands both clinical documentation and the limitations of AI is better positioned to determine where technology can assist and where it should not be relied upon independently.

For Jan Marie, the future of legal forensic nursing is therefore not necessarily a choice between technology and human expertise. It can involve using technology where it genuinely improves efficiency while protecting the professional judgment that gives medical-legal analysis its value.

Artificial intelligence may be able to process thousands of pages in minutes. What it cannot independently provide is the full context of a patient's clinical story, the professional accountability of a nurse, or the judgment required to determine which details matter to a legal case.

That is why ethical AI use in legal nurse consulting ultimately comes down to maintaining the right division of responsibility: let technology assist with information, while qualified professionals remain responsible for understanding, verifying, interpreting, and communicating the medical evidence.