New Young Adult Novel Seasons Of Blooming By Doreen Otaru Explores First Love, Family Upheaval, And The Cost Of A Second Chance

MENAFN - GetNews)"Seasons of Blooming By Doreen Otaru"

New York, NY - October 15, 2026 - Seasons of Blooming follows an eighteen-year-old girl who is given the chance to change the past, but may lose everything she loves in the process.

When Solehn's carefully planned future is derailed by her family's sudden collapse, she is forced to leave her close-knit New York life behind for Austin, Texas, during the final semester of high school. Determined not to vanish into a future she did not choose, Solehn remakes herself with sharper edges, riskier friendships, and a version of confidence that begins to feel more like a disguise.

Then she meets Alexander, the quiet boy next door who sees past the defenses she has built. Their connection develops through rooftop conversations, shared silences, and an understanding neither of them knows how to name. But after tragedy strikes, Solehn finds a mysterious yellow umbrella with an impossible promise: the chance to go back and change what happened.

Armed with knowledge of what lies ahead, Solehn sets out to rewrite the past. Yet as she gets closer to saving the person she loves, she must confront a difficult question: Does love mean holding on, letting go, or accepting what cannot be controlled?

Seasons of Blooming is a young adult coming-of-age novel about friendship breakups, complicated families, grief, first love, and the ache of wishing life had unfolded differently. Blending contemporary fiction with magical realism, the book speaks to readers who enjoy slow-burn romance, found family, unexpected turns, and stories about finding your way after everything familiar falls apart.

“Second chances are not always gifts,” the novel asks.“Sometimes, they come with a price.”

About the Author

Doreen Otaru is a Nigerian author and emerging entertainment industry professional whose love for storytelling began long before she understood the business behind it. As a little girl, she dreamed of becoming a writer and telling stories that might make someone feel a little less alone. As she grew older, that dream evolved. Today, she aspires to become an agent, helping storytellers find their voices, and turning other people's dreams into reality. But before dedicating her career to making other people's dreams come true, she decided she owed something to the little girl who first fell in love with stories. Her debut novel, Seasons of Blooming, is both a love letter to that younger self and a reminder that dreams do not have to disappear simply because we grow into new ones.

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Seasons of Blooming is available now on Amazon: