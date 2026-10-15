MENAFN - GetNews)""Two businesses with 'Discard' in the name now work in the same cities. We want every customer to know exactly which company they are calling." -- Gabriel Torres, owner, Discard Junk Removal"Sacramento-based Discard Junk Removal, which has operated under the Discard name since 2023, states that it has no connection to American Discard Junk Removal, a separate business listed in Folsom, California, and has published a guide to help customers tell the two companies apart.

Sacramento, California, United States - October 15, 2026 - Discard Junk Removal, a family-owned junk removal company based in Midtown Sacramento, has issued a statement clarifying that it is not affiliated with American Discard Junk Removal, a separate business listed in Folsom, California.

Discard Junk Removal has operated under the Discard name since 2023. The company serves homeowners, landlords, property managers and businesses across the Sacramento region, including Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Roseville, Rocklin, Carmichael, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. It holds a 5.0-star rating on Google across more than 500 reviews, was named a Thumbtack Top Pro in 2024 and 2025, and was ranked #1 of 189 Sacramento waste and recycling businesses in Industry Oversight's Best of 2025.

"Two businesses with 'Discard' in the name now work in the same cities," said Gabriel Torres, owner of Discard Junk Removal. "We want every customer to know exactly which company they are calling. Our number is (916) 866-1152 and our website is discardjunk. Anyone who is unsure can call or text us with the job date, and we will check."

The company has published a guide explaining how to tell Discard Junk Removal and American Discard Junk Removal apart, including how to confirm a company's website and Google Business Profile. Discard Junk Removal states that it has no ownership, partnership or referral relationship with American Discard Junk Removal and cannot answer questions about that company's jobs, prices or reviews.

Discard Junk Removal provides residential and commercial junk removal, including furniture, appliance, mattress, e-waste, yard waste and construction debris removal, as well as garage, estate, hoarder, eviction and office cleanouts. The company reports that about 45% of the material it hauls is recycled or donated.

About Discard Junk Removal:

Discard Junk Removal is a licensed and insured, family-owned junk removal company based at 2022 Capitol Ave in Sacramento, California. Founded in 2023, the company provides residential and commercial junk removal and cleanouts across the greater Sacramento region, including Folsom and El Dorado Hills. Its mission is straightforward, respectful service with clear pricing and responsible disposal, with about 45% of hauled material recycled or donated. More information is available at discardjunk and on the company's YouTube channel, youtube/@discardjunk.

Find Discard Junk Removal online: discardjunk | Google Business Profile: Discard Junk Removal, 2022 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA | YouTube: youtube/@discardjunk | Facebook: facebook/discardjunk | Instagram: instagram/discardjunk