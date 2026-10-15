Boston Moving Truck Permits Cost $69 To $109, And The City Does Not Require One

MENAFN - GetNews)What the City of Boston permit costs, when to apply and when to skip it.

Boston's moving truck permit costs $69 to $109, and the City of Boston does not require it. The permit reserves a legal curb space for the day of the move. Without one, nobody holds the curb, and the only open space may be half a block from the door.

Move and Care, a Boston moving company with offices in Boston and Woburn, Massachusetts, advises customers to settle curb access before they book.

What the permit costs



$69 for two parking spaces from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with two No Parking signs included.

$109 if either space is metered, since metered spaces add $40.

A 2.5% service fee (minimum $1) if you pay in person by credit or pinless debit card. The curb has to be a spot where parking is already allowed.

Spread over the 10-hour reservation, that works out to under $7 an hour for the standard permit and about $11 an hour with meters.

How and when to apply

Apply online between eight weeks and 15 days before the move. The permit comes by mail, usually within 10 days of approval, which explains the long lead time. If the move is closer than 15 days, the Office of the Parking Clerk at City Hall takes applications in person, with a three-day minimum. Timing matters most at the end of August: the city reported more than 3,000 moving truck permits in August, including more than 2,500 for August 29 through September 1.

Move and Care advises putting the signs up at least 48 hours before the move and taking a photo once they are posted. If a car is parked in the reserved spaces anyway, the city advises calling the Boston police non-emergency line with the plate number. Officers will try to reach the owner and arrange a tow if they cannot.

What skipping it can cost

Without a permit, the truck follows ordinary parking rules. The city's parking ticket table lists double parking at $35 to $55 depending on the zone, no-parking violations at $55 to $90 and a fire hydrant violation at $100. One no-parking ticket in the busiest zone costs more than the permit.

Skipping can make sense when the building has a private driveway, garage or loading dock, or when the truck has a named legal space right outside the door.

What a permit does not cover

A permit does not override a snow emergency, a construction zone, an accessible parking space or a no-stopping zone. The reservation stops at 5 p.m., so a move that runs late loses its reserved curb.

Renting a truck? Skip the river parkways

Boston calls it storrowing when a box truck gets wedged under a parkway bridge. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation limits Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive to cars, with bridge clearances as low as about nine feet, and points truck drivers to Beacon Street, Commonwealth Avenue or the Massachusetts Turnpike instead.

Plan the walk from the truck to the door

Move and Care bills local moves hourly against a three-hour minimum, then in 15-minute increments, so time a crew spends carrying items from a distant curb shows up on the final bill. Customers file the permit themselves. The company asks for the number of stairs, the distance from the planned curb to the door and any building rules, along with the inventory.

"A permit decides where the truck stops, and where it stops decides how long the crew works," said Mikhail Gorshkov, owner of Move and Care. "That is why we ask about the walk to the door before move day."

About Move and Care

Move and Care is a moving company based at 325A New Boston St, Unit 2, Woburn, MA 01801, with a Boston office at 24 School St, Boston, MA 02108. It holds Massachusetts DPU license 31854 for intrastate moves and USDOT 3212621 and MC 1018431 for interstate moves.