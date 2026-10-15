Verified Injector Expands The Most Comprehensive Med Spa Directory To Six States, Adding Illinois, Washington And Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews)"Verified Injector expands to six states, adding Illinois, Washington and Ohio. The directory features 5,434 medical spas reviewed, 3,548 disclosing clinicians and 1,184 Verified. Unlike traditional med spa directories, Verified Injector identifies publicly named medical directors and injectors and independently checks their professional licenses against state licensing records."Verified Injector expands to six states, offering the most comprehensive med spa information directory with a key distinction: identifying medical directors and injectors and independently checking their professional licenses against state records.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - October 15, 2026 - Verified Injector expands to six states, offering the most comprehensive med spa information resource by combing traditional med spa directory information with medical director identification, injector credentials and independent professional license verification against state records. The free directory now includes 5,434 medical spas across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Washington, combining extensive clinic information with clinician-level credential verification to create one of the most comprehensive medical spa directories for consumers researching medical spas and Botox providers.

Verified Injector provides the traditional information consumers expect from a medical spa directory, including clinic locations, services, contact details, customer ratings and operating hours when available, while offering unique information that other directories typically do not provide. This includes the identities of publicly disclosed medical directors, Botox injectors, nurses, physicians and other treating clinicians, along with independent verification of their professional licenses against official state licensing board records. By combining comprehensive medical spa information with clinician credential verification, Verified Injector helps consumers evaluate both the clinic and the medical professionals responsible for their care.

Of the 5,434 medical spas reviewed, 3,548 publicly identify at least one clinician, while 1,184 currently meet Verified Injector's verification standards. The remaining listings provide transparency into available clinician information and verification status, helping consumers distinguish between publicly disclosed credentials and information that has not yet been independently confirmed.

A More Comprehensive Medical Spa Directory

Finding the best medical spa or best Botox injector requires more than comparing online reviews and treatment prices. Consumers also need reliable information about the clinicians performing medical procedures and the medical professionals overseeing those treatments.

Verified Injector brings these details together in a searchable directory that includes clinic names, addresses, contact information, operating hours, websites, offered treatments, publicly identified clinicians and medical director information when available.

What distinguishes Verified Injector is its integration of professional licensing information directly into medical spa listings. For clinicians identified on clinic websites, the platform checks available state licensing records and publishes the licensing board, credential information, license status, expiration date when available, and the date the record was checked.

This combination of clinic-level information and independently checked clinician credentials provides a more complete picture of medical spas than conventional directories built primarily around business listings and consumer reviews.

Why Medical Director and Injector Credentials Should Be Checked First

Consumers evaluating medical spas often begin with Google ratings, customer testimonials, before-and-after photographs or advertised prices. While these factors can help inform a decision, they do not establish whether the clinicians performing medical treatments hold the professional licenses they claim or legally required to perform the service.

Before selecting a medical spa or Botox injector, consumers should first determine whether the clinic identifies its medical director and treating clinicians, and whether those individuals' professional licenses can be independently verified.

"Consumers looking for the best medical spa should start by asking who is actually performing and overseeing their treatments," said Walt Opaska, founder of Verified Injector. "A clinic might have hundreds of five-star reviews, but those reviews don't tell you whether its injectors hold current professional licenses. We believe identifying the medical director and treating clinicians, and being able to verify their credentials, should be the starting point for evaluating any medical spa."

Medical aesthetic procedures such as Botox injections involve prescription medications and require appropriate professional qualifications and compliance with applicable state laws. Licensing, supervision and delegation requirements vary by state, making accurate clinician information an important part of consumer research.

Professional license verification is not a guarantee of clinical skill, patient safety or treatment outcomes. It is, however, an essential factual starting point before considering experience, reputation, patient reviews, treatment options and pricing.

Making Clinician Verification Transparent

Verified Injector uses publicly available information from medical spa websites and state professional licensing authorities to verify the professional licenses of clinicians that clinics identify by those clinics.

Clinics meeting the platform's published verification criteria receive a Verified designation. Other listings display their applicable verification status, including situations where clinician information is incomplete or licensing matches have not been established.

A clinic that is not designated Verified is not necessarily unlicensed or operating improperly. Verification reflects the publicly identified clinicians, available licensing records and the date the information was checked.

The directory does not sell verification status. The same published verification methodology applies regardless of whether a clinic pays for any other service.

Building a National Resource for Medical Spa Transparency

The addition of Illinois, Washington and Ohio doubles Verified Injector's state coverage since its initial launch in Arizona, Colorado and Florida. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing effort to provide comprehensive medical spa information across the United States.

By combining extensive clinic listings, medical director identification, publicly disclosed injector information and state licensing records, Verified Injector is developing a national resource designed to answer questions that traditional medical spa directories frequently leave unanswered.

The platform is free for consumers and can be searched by city, ZIP code or clinic name.

About Verified Injector

Verified Injector is a comprehensive free national medical spa directory founded in 2026 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The platform provides comprehensive medical spa information, including locations, treatments, publicly identified medical directors and clinicians, and professional license verification results obtained from state licensing records. Verified Injector currently covers Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Washington, with 5,434 medical spas reviewed, 3,548 disclosing at least one clinician and 1,184 meeting its Verified criteria. The platform aims to improve transparency in medical aesthetics and help consumers make more informed decisions when choosing a medical spa or Botox injector.