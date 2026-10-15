From Renewable Energy Job Sites To Small Business Owner: Former Electrical Quality Manager Launches A Company Of Her Own

MENAFN - GetNews) The founder of Innes Ageless Beauty LLC brings years of quality management on utility-scale energy projects to a new chapter as an entrepreneur

Los Banos, California, USA - October 15, 2026 - Women remain underrepresented in the renewable energy workforce. According to a 2025 analysis by the International Renewable Energy Agency, women hold 32 percent of full-time jobs in renewable energy and 28 percent of STEM-related roles in the sector, figures that have not changed since the agency's first gender study in 2019.

The founder of Innes Ageless Beauty LLC spent years as one of them. As an electrical quality manager on utility-scale renewable energy sites, she worked outdoors on large installations, overseeing standards on projects where precision, consistency and accountability were non-negotiable.

As she approached 55, she decided to put that experience to work in a business of her own. The result is Innes Ageless Beauty LLC, a company in Los Banos, California, that creates personal care products for men and women.

“Quality management teaches you that every detail matters, and that standards only mean something if you hold to them every single time,” said a spokesperson for Innes Ageless Beauty.“That mindset doesn't stay on the job site. It came with me into building this company, from how products are developed to how customers are treated.”

The founder's path reflects a broader story of people starting businesses later in their careers, bringing decades of professional experience with them. For her, the years spent on energy projects shaped a practical, no-nonsense approach to running a company: set a clear standard, keep prices fair and be honest with customers.

That approach shows up in the company's priorities. Innes Ageless Beauty focuses on keeping its products affordable, serving both men and women and using straightforward, honest language instead of big promises.

“Working on those sites, you learn very quickly that people respect straight talk,” the spokesperson said.“Nobody wants to be oversold. They want something that does what it says, at a fair price, from a company that stands behind it.”

The company sells directly online and has built an active community across social media, where it connects with customers who share its values around transparency and accessibility. It plans to expand its product line later this year.

“Starting a business at this stage of life isn't about reinventing yourself,” the spokesperson added.“It's about taking everything you've learned and finally building something that's yours.”

More information is available at innesagelessbeautyllc.

About Innes Ageless Beauty LLC

Innes Ageless Beauty LLC is a small business based in Los Banos, California, that creates personal care products for men and women at accessible prices. The company was founded by a former electrical quality manager whose career on utility-scale renewable energy sites shaped its practical, quality-driven approach. Its mission is to offer honest products, fair pricing and straightforward service.

Company Name: Innes Ageless Beauty LLC

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