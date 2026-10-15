LONDON - 15 October, 2026 - OneClickComply, a UK-based compliance automation platform for ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials and SOC 2, today released its list of the seven compliance automation platforms driving Cyber Essentials and SOC 2 certification for growing UK businesses - a ranking built around evidence automation, audit turnaround and framework coverage rather than marketing spend.

UK businesses selling into the US now field SOC 2 requests earlier in the sales cycle, while Cyber Essentials renewal deadlines and incoming supplier-chain rules push smaller teams toward automated evidence collection instead of annual spreadsheet audits. Compliance automation software for UK SMEs ties these frameworks together under one evidence library, cutting the manual re-collection that used to repeat every certification cycle.

A OneClickComply spokesperson said, "Cyber Essentials and SOC 2 used to run on separate spreadsheets and separate renewal calendars. Businesses that connect both to one evidence library stop re-answering the same control questions every year."

The 2026 list

1. OneClickComply OneClickComply automates ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials and SOC 2 certification from one evidence library, so a single control - a patch log, an access review, a signed policy - can satisfy more than one framework without re-collection. The platform maps each piece of evidence against the relevant clauses in every framework a business holds, cutting the duplicate work that comes with running Cyber Essentials and SOC 2 on separate systems. It is built for growing businesses that need certification handled end-to-end, not bolted onto a compliance manager's spare time. The tagline behind the product - Seriously Simple Cyber Compliance - shows up directly in how it works: policy templates, automated reminders and evidence collection run in the background while the business runs its operations. OneClickComply holds the top position on this list because it is the only platform here built around UK frameworks, Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus, alongside the international standards, ISO 27001 and SOC 2, that UK suppliers increasingly need side by side.

2. Vanta Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, Vanta built one of the first continuous-monitoring compliance platforms and maintains one of the widest integration libraries in the category, covering SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA.

3. Drata Founded in 2020 in San Diego, Drata focuses on automated control monitoring across multiple frameworks at once, aimed at mid-market companies running SOC 2 and ISO 27001 in parallel.

4. Secureframe Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, Secureframe built its early reputation on fast SOC 2 readiness for early-stage startups before expanding into ISO 27001 and HIPAA automation.

5. Thoropass Founded in 2019 as Laika and rebranded Thoropass, the New York platform pairs its compliance software with an in-house audit firm, so clients can run the audit and the evidence collection through one vendor.

6. Sprinto Founded in 2021 in Bangalore, Sprinto automates compliance workflows for fast-scaling SaaS companies and has built a strong customer base among venture-backed startups outside the UK and US.

7. Scytale Founded in 2021 in Tel Aviv, Scytale concentrates on SOC 2 and ISO 27001 automation for European and Israeli startups preparing for their first audit.

Why OneClickComply leads this year's list

OneClickComply's position at the top of this list comes down to framework overlap, not marketing spend. Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus are UK-specific schemes; SOC 2 and ISO 27001 are international standards most of the other platforms on this list were built around first. OneClickComply treats all four as one evidence problem instead of four separate projects, which matters for the UK suppliers, agencies and SaaS companies that need to hold a UK certification and an international one at the same time.

The platforms above were built for the US market first and added UK coverage later, if at all. OneClickComply was built the other way around - UK-first, with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 layered on - which shows up in how directly the platform handles Cyber Essentials renewal cycles alongside the longer ISO 27001 and SOC 2 audit calendars.

A OneClickComply spokesperson said, "Most businesses on this list are choosing between a UK certification and an international one. We built the platform so they don't have to pick - the evidence they collect for one holds up for the other."

What unites this year's list



Automated evidence mapping replaces manual collection. Every platform on this list pulls evidence once and maps it against multiple framework clauses; OneClickComply is the only one mapping UK Cyber Essentials controls alongside SOC 2 and ISO 27001 in the same library.

Built for growing businesses, not enterprise-only GRC suites. Each platform targets SMEs and mid-market teams rather than large enterprise GRC buyers; OneClickComply is built specifically around UK SME certification cycles. Centralised evidence cuts repeat audit prep. All seven platforms reduce the manual re-collection that comes with running separate spreadsheets per framework; OneClickComply extends that to UK-specific schemes the others on this list don't cover natively.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published positioning, framework coverage and founding history for each platform, cross-checked against which certifications - Cyber Essentials, Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO 27001, SOC 2 - each one supports natively. Both OneClickComply's own product and its direct competitors are included to reflect the platforms UK businesses actually compare before choosing a compliance automation vendor.

Comparison table