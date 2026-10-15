Quantfarming Launches New Website For Its Algorithmic Trading Education And Mentorship Program

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Quant Farming Team"Arizona-based company puts its trading software, market research, and virtual mentorship details in one place at quantfarming

Tempe, Arizona - October 15, 2026 - QuantFarming, an Arizona-based company focused on financial-market technology, quantitative analysis, and algorithmic trading, has launched a new website at quantfarmin. The site gives traders and newcomers a clear look at how the company's mentorship program works, what it includes, and what it does not promise.

Founded in 2023 and led by CEO Sawyer Oliphant, QuantFarming combines trading software, market research, education, and support for people interested in a structured, rules-based approach to the financial markets. The new website brings those pieces together so visitors can learn about the program before booking a call.

The site lays out the company's four core areas of work:



Trading software and technology built around a quantitative, rules-based approach to analyzing financial markets

Market research that uses quantitative analysis and historical-data testing to evaluate systematic approaches

Education and mentorship, including virtual mentorship across the U.S. plus group training and community sessions in Arizona Onboarding and support, with technical help and a community of traders working through the same process

Visitors can also walk through the three steps of the mentorship program. Participants learn a repeatable, rules-based trading system built from market-structure principles and enhanced with AI research. They join weekly support and accountability calls to keep their process consistent. And they work alongside a community of traders who focus on structure and discipline instead of hype or conflicting signals.

The virtual program is open to participants anywhere in the United States, so living in Arizona is not a requirement. QuantFarming designed it for both beginners looking for direction and experienced traders who want more structure.

"[Placeholder quote for Sawyer Oliphant to review and approve. Suggested direction: We built this site so people could understand exactly how we work before they reach out. Trading takes discipline and a defined process, and we want everyone who comes to us to know what that looks like, including the risks.]" said Sawyer Oliphant, CEO of QuantFarming.

That focus on transparency runs throughout the site. A dedicated "Our Approach" section explains what trading technology can and cannot do. It notes that an algorithm simply follows programmed rules, that a backtest is a simulation rather than proof of future results, and that AI is a research tool that does not predict the future or remove risk. A 20-question FAQ covers the program, the technology, pricing questions, and what to expect, including a direct answer that QuantFarming does not guarantee trading profits.

The website also links to Oliphant's trading content on YouTube at @algosawye, along with resources, a risk disclosure, and a contact page. Anyone interested in the program can book a free introductory cal to talk through the current format, the support included, and pricing.

About QuantFarming

QuantFarming is an Arizona-based company focused on financial-market technology, quantitative analysis, and algorithmic trading. Founded in 2023 and led by CEO Sawyer Oliphant, the company brings together trading software, market research, education, and support for people interested in systematic approaches to the financial markets. QuantFarming offers virtual mentorship to participants across the U.S., along with in-person group sessions in Arizona. Learn more at quantfarmin or on LinkedI.

Risk notice: QuantFarming provides educational and informational content and does not offer personalized investment advice. Trading involves risk, including the possibility of financial loss. Past performance and simulated results do not guarantee future outcomes.