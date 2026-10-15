Sensepass Partners With Zenardy To Expand Payment Options For Oracle Netsuite Users

MENAFN - GetNews)"NetSuite connected smart tags to accept 100+ payment options"SensePass and Zenardy have partnered to help Oracle NetSuite users expand payment options, reduce processing costs, and eliminate processor lock-in. Through SensePass's certified NetSuite connector, businesses can access 101+ payment methods across 50+ processors, including digital wallets, BNPL, open banking, and crypto, across NetSuite ERP, SuiteCommerce, and in-store channels, with automatic reconciliation and portable payment tokens.

NEW YORK - October 15th, 2026 - SensePass, a NetSuite-certified payment connector, today announced a partnership with Zenardy, an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner and technology consulting firm. The partnership brings SensePass's flexible NetSuite payments technology to Zenardy's client base, making it easier for businesses running NetSuite to accept the payment methods their customers expect - without custom development or processor lock-in.

Out of the box, NetSuite's native payment tools center on cards and ACH, leaving out many of the wallets and Buy Now, Pay Later options customers now expect, and typically tying merchants to a single processor. SensePass closes that gap: as a NetSuite-certified SuiteApp, it acts as a payment connector that adds 101+ payment methods through 50+ processors - cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Amazon Pay, BNPL (Klarna, Affirm, Afterpay), ACH, open banking, and crypto - across the NetSuite ERP, SuiteCommerce, and in-store, with every transaction reconciled back inside NetSuite automatically.

For Zenardy's clients, the partnership means a proven, certified path to broader payment coverage and lower processing costs - and the freedom to switch processors without re-integrating, because payment tokens stay portable and owned by the merchant.

"NetSuite runs the business, but its native payments leave too many merchants boxed in - too few payment methods and locked to one processor," said Gil Levy, VP of Marketing at SensePass. "Our connector removes that ceiling: any processor, any wallet, BNPL, and crypto, added to NetSuite through a single integration and reconciled automatically. Partnering with Zenardy puts that flexibility in the hands of businesses that already trust them to run NetSuite well - and we couldn't ask for a better team to bring it to market with."

As an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner, Zenardy implements and optimizes NetSuite for businesses across Manufacturing & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Hi-Tech, Energy, Telecommunications, Automotive Parts, and Law Firms. With expertise in NetSuite integrations and financial operations, Zenardy helps organizations connect business processes, improve visibility, and build scalable ERP environments. The firm evaluated the NetSuite payments landscape and selected SensePass for its flexibility and its ability to address common payment challenges, including limited payment methods, processor lock-in, and manual reconciliation.

“We're excited to partner with SensePass to give our clients greater flexibility in how they manage payments within NetSuite. SensePass complements our approach by helping businesses expand payment options, streamline reconciliation, and adapt their payment strategy as they grow without adding unnecessary complexity.” said Lindsey Wojcik, Head for Products at Zenardy.

Together, SensePass and Zenardy will help joint customers modernize how they get paid in NetSuite - including businesses navigating the end-of-life of NetSuite POS and SuiteCommerce InStore (SCIS), where SensePass turns the NetSuite sales order itself into the checkout rather than requiring a separate point-of-sale system.

Businesses can learn more about accepting NetSuite payments with SensePass, or explore NetSuite ERP, SCIS, and SuiteCommerce payments in detail.

About SensePass

SensePass is a NetSuite-certified payment connector that lets businesses add virtually any payment processor, digital wallet, BNPL option, or crypto payment to NetSuite through a single integration. Supporting 101+ payment methods across 50+ processors - across the ERP, SuiteCommerce, and in store - SensePass is processor-agnostic, keeps merchant tokens portable, and reconciles every transaction automatically inside NetSuite. SensePass is headquartered in New York. Learn more at sensepass.

About Zenardy

Zenardy is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner helping organizations implement, optimize, and get more value from NetSuite. Serving industries including Manufacturing & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Hi Tech, Energy, Telecommunications, Automotive Parts, and Law Firms, Zenardy delivers ERP implementations, integrations, automation, AI-powered solutions, and ongoing support designed to improve visibility, efficiency, and scalability.