Dogwood Fencing Becomes Dogwood Home Improvements To Better Reflect Expanded Services In Greater Augusta GA Area

MENAFN - GetNews) "Dogwood Home Improvements offers a variety of home improvement services to homeowners in greater Augusta GA and across the CSRA, including this bathroom remodel in Evans GA."Dogwood Home Improvements, formerly known as Dogwood Fencing, is announcing its new name to better reflect the wide range of home improvement services the company provides to homeowners throughout Augusta, Georgia, and the surrounding CSRA. While the name has changed, the company's commitment to quality workmanship, honest communication, and dependable customer service remains the same.

AUGUSTA, GA - October 15, 2026 - Originally known for its fencing services, Dogwood has grown to offer a broader selection of residential improvements, from roofing and gutters to decking, siding, and interior remodeling. The updated name, Dogwood Home Improvements, more accurately represents the company's capabilities and makes it easier for homeowners to understand the full range of projects its team can handle.

Same Trusted Service, More Home Improvement Solutions

The transition from Dogwood Fencing to Dogwood Home Improvements reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to serving local homeowners. Customers can expect the same attention to detail, transparent pricing, and quality craftsmanship that helped establish the Dogwood name.

Today, Dogwood Home Improvements offers a variety of residential services, including:



Fencing: Installation, replacement, and repair of wood, aluminum, vinyl, chain link, and other fencing options.

Roofing: Professional roof installation, replacement, and repair services.

Decking: Custom deck construction, replacement, and repairs to enhance outdoor living spaces.

Gutters: Gutter installation, replacement, and repair to help protect homes from water damage.

Exterior Improvements: Siding, replacement windows and doors, and exterior painting. Interior Remodeling: Kitchen and bathroom renovations, flooring, drywall, and interior painting.

By offering both interior and exterior improvements, Dogwood gives homeowners a convenient option for completing multiple projects with one company.

A Home Improvement Contractor Committed to Augusta-Area Homeowners

As a locally owned business, Dogwood Home Improvements remains focused on providing a professional, straightforward experience for homeowners throughout the greater Augusta area, including Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, Harlem, North Augusta, Aiken, and other communities across the CSRA.

The Augusta GA home improvement contractor emphasizes clear communication, detailed estimates, quality materials, and respect for each customer's home and time. Whether installing a backyard fence, replacing a roof, building a deck, or remodeling a kitchen, Dogwood approaches every project with the same commitment to dependable results.

For existing customers, the name change represents a continuation of the service they already know. For new customers, it provides a clearer picture of everything Dogwood Home Improvements has to offer.

Homeowners interested in learning more about the company's services or scheduling a free consultation can visit or call 706-204-9078.

About Dogwood Home Improvements

Dogwood Home Improvements, formerly Dogwood Fencing, is a locally owned home improvement company serving Augusta, GA, and surrounding communities throughout the CSRA. The company specializes in fencing, roofing, decking, gutters, siding, windows, doors, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, flooring, painting, and other residential improvements. With an emphasis on quality workmanship, clear communication, and transparent pricing, Dogwood Home Improvements helps homeowners protect, update, and improve their properties.