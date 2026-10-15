MENAFN - GetNews) After decades within the conventions of academic and theological life, the writer behind the name Julian Land turned an unexpected professional upheaval into an opportunity to create without boundaries.

Rochester, Minnesota - October 15, 2026 - Some authors begin with a story. Others begin with a character. For Julian Land, the beginning was something more unusual: the creation of the author himself.

Julian Land is a literary identity born during a period when the writer behind the name found his established professional life abruptly disrupted. After decades devoted to an institution, a career and a vocation, he suddenly faced the prospect of losing all three.

What followed could easily have been defined solely by uncertainty. Instead, it became the beginning of a different kind of life on the page.

With the support of his family and, unexpectedly, time to reconsider what writing could mean, he began thinking about authors who had created literary identities separate from their public ones. The idea offered something his previous academic and theological writing could not: freedom.

Under the name Julian Land, there was room to create characters who could speak candidly, inhabit uncomfortable situations and confront the complicated realities of human life without being confined by the expectations of scholarly or sermonic discourse.

The transformation did not happen in a literary office or at a prestigious writers' retreat. It began quietly, with pencilled notes in a café in Waipawa, a small town in Aotearoa New Zealand.

That setting was fitting for a writer whose perspective had already been shaped across continents. The life behind Julian Land has included connections to Kenya, Ghana, New Zealand and Australia experiences that encouraged a growing awareness of how culture, convention and what is considered“proper” can influence the way people understand and describe the world.

Fiction offered an opportunity to challenge some of those boundaries.

The professional dispute that helped precipitate Julian Land's emergence was eventually resolved in the writer's favor, allowing his alter ego to return to his former life and livelihood. But by then, something irreversible had happened: Julian Land had found a voice.

Rather than disappearing once the crisis had passed, the fictional identity remained.

There is an appealing contradiction at the center of Julian Land's story. The name may not belong to a conventional public biography, yet the writing emerging from it is rooted in decades of lived experience. The pseudonym creates distance while simultaneously allowing the author to move closer to subjects, characters and realities that might otherwise have remained unexplored.

For Julian Land, losing certainty became an unexpected invitation to create.

What began as scribblings in a notebook became a new literary chapter one in which characters could be imperfect, language could become more earthy and the writer behind them could step beyond the expectations that had shaped decades of professional life.

The legal battle ended. The old life resumed.

Julian Land, however, stayed.

And if the writer behind the name has his way, the words will continue flowing for a long time to come.

About the Author:

This is Julian Land's first novel. Julian isn't Artificial Intelligence, but he doesn't exist. He hates AI, he tells me. We talk a lot.

If he did exist, he would live above a harbor, watching freight and tourists come and go, wondering about the world beyond that world-ending harbor mouth. He would have lived in many places in Aotearoa New Zealand, Ahitereiria Australia, even Āwherika Africa. He would have an inspirational wife, eight equally inspirational children, and innumerable grandchildren.

He would have a dog and turtles and tropical fish. He would love his adopted country, but worry about history and cultural appropriation and apocalypses. So he would midwife Lucy and Wal, Francis, Winston, and the gang, and he would love them, and fling them across pixels and pages, and hope others came to love them too.

I think I would like Julian Land. Sometimes, if he existed. His dog does.