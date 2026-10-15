21-Karat Gold Selling Price Stands At JD 84.2 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The selling price of 21-karat gold, the most popular choice among consumers in local market, stood at JD 84.2 per gram at jewellery shops on Thursday morning, while the buying price reached JD 80.4 per gram.

According to the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices of 24-karat and 18-karat gold stood at JD 96.7 and JD 74.6 per gram, respectively.

//Petra// WH