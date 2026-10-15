JCI Highlights Australia As Strategic Partner In Mining And Downstream Tech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has underscored Australia's strategic positioning as a primary partner in Jordan's mineral exploration, mine development, and extraction technology ecosystem, following high-level bilateral engagements in Canberra.

The framework builds upon royal-led discussions between His Majesty King Abdullah II and leadership from the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC)–representing over 575 Australian mining and industrial service firms–aimed at pitching Jordan's untapped resource potential and channeling foreign direct investment into the Kingdom's extractive sectors.

Advancing Downstream Integration and Value Chains JCI President Fathi Jaghbeer told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the royal outreach serves as a catalyst for joint industrial ventures and technology transfers, accelerating Jordan's strategic pivot from basic raw material extraction to high-margin, downstream chemical and mineral manufacturing.

"This engagement bridges foreign investment attraction with domestic value-chain development, directly advancing the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision by boosting industrial competitiveness and export sophistication," Jaghbeer stated.

Anchored by robust commercial reserves of phosphates and potash, Jordan's extractive and process industries represent a cornerstone of macroeconomic stability. Chamber trade data highlights the existing bilateral commercial bridge: three core potash and fertilizer product categories account for roughly 64 percent of total Jordanian exports to Australia. Crude potash salts (carnallite and sylvite) lead the portfolio at 38 percent, followed by multi-nutrient fertilizers at 15 percent, and NPK compound formulations at 11 percent.

Leveraging Australian Expertise in Resource Governance Jaghbeer emphasized that institutionalizing partnerships with Australian firms will allow Jordanian industries to harness advanced technical expertise in resource assessment, processing efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

By integrating Australian mining technology and scaling up refining capacities, Jordan seeks to deepen its export penetration in Asia-Pacific markets while maximizing domestic value retention across the mining sector.

//Petra// AA